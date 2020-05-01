During daily meetings April 27 to May 1, the Pettis County Commission:
• Approved a Pettis County Courthouse use request for World Day of Prayer for May 7. Social distancing guidelines will be followed during the event. An FM transmitter will be used during the program.
• Opened and approved a bid from Certified Repair for a fuel storage tank for the Pettis County Highway Department.
• Received notice from State Treasurer’s Office to facilitate the coronavirus relief bill funds coming to the county. The commissioners, Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer, Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne and Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillon met to begin discussing the process and rules for disbursement of these funds.
• Approved a 911 grant request.
• Linda Price, of Sedalia, inquired about landfill issues. Sawyer addressed her concerns.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of April 27 is 120 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
