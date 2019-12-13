During daily meetings Dec. 9-13, the Pettis County Commission:
• Placed the Pettis County 2020 proposed budget on the table for citizen review. The proposed budget is scheduled for a vote by commissioners on Dec. 20.
• Opened two insurance bids for the Pettis County Courthouse and county property. Bids were received from MOPERM and IBG and Associates. Commissioners will review and finalize the bids this week.
• Met with Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer to discuss moving the billing of the CARPEL Prosecuting Attorney Office software subscription to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office’s budget.
• Reappointed Tom Adderman to the Sedalia Area Tourism Commission.
• Committed to the purchase of Motorola consoles and equipment for the new Pettis County 911 Central Dispatch. By doing so the commission is expected to see a savings of $280,000.
• Met with resident James Sneed to discuss road conditions on Griessen Road.
• Met with Carla Wilbers with Huber and Associates of Jefferson City to discuss options for the county’s IT services.
• Met with Charlie Thomas and Pam Burlingame concerning the veterans bricks surrounding the courthouse lawn.
• Met with Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada and Keith Rowland of the Pettis County Fire Protection District to discuss board issues.
• Pettis County Offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Dec. 9 is 179 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
