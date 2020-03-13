During daily meetings March 9-13, the Pettis County Commission:
• Approved four Courthouse use permits to the following:
Pettis County Democratic Central Committee at 5 p.m., April 11 for use of the first-floor courtroom for their party caucus.
• The Pettis County Republican Central Committee at 10 a.m., April 4 for use of the third-floor courtroom for their party caucus.
• John Endries of Springfield for use of the first floor lobby during the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival June XXXXX.
• Agnes Raines for use of the first floor bathrooms during the Mustang Car Show October 3 through 4.
• Commissioners rated and ranked the RPF’s submitted by various engineering firms for work on the Governor’s Cost Share Program on north U.S. Highway 65. The information will be submitted to MoDOT.
• Spoke with Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond concerning additional enhancements to Courthouse security.
• Approved an excavation permit for David Stone for work on a water line on Menefee Road.
• Commissioners attended the Conexpo Construction and Trade Show in Las Vegas to receive information and consider options for road equipment March 10 through 13.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of March 9 is 200 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.
To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
