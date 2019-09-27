During daily meetings Sept. 23-27, the Pettis County Commission:
• Received an update from Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda on the progress of repairing an emergency warning siren at 18th Street and Engineer Avenue. Rooda reported the siren was struck by lightning.
• Received notification to proceed with engineering on BRO Bridge Projects 38 and 39 on Claycomb Road.
• Approved the low bid of $229,187.50 from Pavement Technologies International of New York for a pug-mill. Funding is through a Region F Solid Waste Management District Grant. The equipment is used to mix recycled tires and rock for road pavement mix.
• Met to finalize paperwork for a grant to be submitted under the Governor’s Transportation Cost Share Program.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Sept. 23 is 200 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.
To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.