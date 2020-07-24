The three Republican candidates for Pettis County Western Commissioner offered their opinions on local issues during a Pettis County Pachyderm Club forum hosted Friday.
The forum at Best Western State Fair Inn was moderated by Pachyderm Vice President Kim Lyne. Incumbent Jim Marcum answered questions along with challengers Bill Berry and John Sultanov. Voters will select one of the three men in the Aug. 4 primary election. There are no Democratic candidates so the primary winner will be unopposed in the November General Election.
The first question asked candidates about what they see as the top challenges facing the county and how they would solve them.
Berry, a former Pettis County Road and Bridge Department employee for 16 years, said the biggest challenges are gravel roads and proper ditching.
“I plan on getting a ditching crew up if I get voted in and get the dirt back to the farmers,” Berry said.
Marcum said the county faces many challenges, including roads.
“We’ve had to get bigger rock because of the fact we’ve got much bigger trucks running down these Pettis County roads now,” he said. “... We have problems with roads around our manufacturing trying to get our trucking to those places safely and the public safely travel through the County of Pettis.”
Sultanov agreed roads are a challenge.
“I think they need to be done properly. I think they need to be done to last,” he said. “... Also, I think we need a better road maintenance request system because a lot of people have reached out to me and they say they go up, complain about a pothole or something and it takes a long time to get a response.” Sultanov suggested he could create a better online portal and promised responses within a week.
The candidates were also asked about the U.S. Route 65 interchange plan, which has been met with concern from many nearby residents, and how they would get citizens on board.
“We studied several directions for trying to make this safer,” Marcum said. “As you can see, the stoplights aren’t working. We’ve had 18 accidents out there since they (MoDOT) put them up. We’re trying to make a better, smoother path. We’ve got with the city now trying to use an engineer to hook onto Cedar (Road) and make that where that’ll come out to a stoplight. We’ve got plans for all this, the finances is what we’ve got to work on. We’re trying to come up with something on the north side of town to make it safer for the public.”
Sultanov and Berry chose to not offer a comment.
The Pettis County Commission creates the budget for the county each year. The next question was about how the candidates propose to work with other elected officials to get them needed funds while keeping the budget balanced.
Sultanov said he’s been studying years of budgets and said he would “deeply look into it” to see what could be added or removed to “give us the funds we need.”
“I also looked into raises and I feel like nobody should make tons more money than their coworkers and that’s something if we get fixed and looked at, that would also help funds and the budget,” he added.
Berry said getting along with courthouse coworkers is important for getting necessary funds dispursed to each department.
Marcum said the county has been “blessed with sales tax” the last few years, some of which was used for roughly $2 raises in the sheriff’s office and Road and Bridge Department to make the county’s salaries competitive.
“We’ve got a few places we could spend a little more money right now but you can’t get plumb crazy because the world could fall off the end real quick and then we don’t have nothing,” Marcum said.
Each candidate was asked to talk about their experience with roads and bridges, which are overseen by the commissioners.
Berry worked in the department for roughly 16 years helping build roads throughout the county. Marcum said he’s been around road construction for almost 47 years and has “seen what works, what doesn’t work, how to make a group of people work together.” He offered the example of the county’s road reclamation process as an efficient way to maintain roads, saying it costs one-third the cost of an asphalt road.
Sultanov said he has no experience in building roads but has experience in house construction and said he is a quick learner.
An audience member asked the candidates their thoughts on county planning and zoning, and how they plan to clean up the county.
Berry did not offer a comment. Sultanov said he isn’t familiar with planning and zoning but said he would look into it if elected.
Marcum said it’s difficult to create a full planning and zoning plan for the county, saying there are many variables.
“I don’t like the auto yards that are popping up out here either, and I’m not sure you could get it away, they’d have to be grandfathered if we changed it now,” he said. “... no one wants all planning and zoning where if you want to put a lightbulb outside your house you have to ask somebody. It’s a difficult problem we have and it’s starting to overrun us.”
Berry was asked how he would improve the Road and Bridge Department. He said he would hire a road superintendent because the commissioners don’t need to be at the department every morning. He was also asked about what he would change for employee benefits. He said he would make sure the county paid for their health insurance and give raises every two years.
Sultanov was asked about what the biggest challenge will be for the 911 dispatch merge with the City of Sedalia. He said he was unable to comment.
He was also asked about the county’s role in economic development.
“The best thing we can do is look into it, study it, look at all the details of it and basically make our decisions from there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.