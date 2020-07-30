The Pettis County western commissioner has been challenged by two candidates in the Aug. 4 primary election.
Western Commissioner Jim Marcum has been challenged by John Sultanov, who works for a local home construction business, and Bill Berry, a former employee of the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department. All three candidates are Republicans. There are no Democratic candidates so the primary winner will be unopposed in the November General Election. Commissioners serve a four-year term.
Each candidate was asked to fill out a questionnaire. Answers were limited to 200 words and are listed in the order the candidates appear on the ballot. Answers may have been edited for length.
What are your top budget priorities, especially if tax revenues decrease due to the pandemic?
Sultanov: My top priorities is to spend the tax dollars accordingly, I don’t want to overspend on anything or go over budget on any projects, I plan to use experience that I gained in my real estate business and apply it wisely, I will not rush into any project, I will go the extra mile to gather the more bids and make sure I save our taxpayer dollars for situations like we have today with the pandemic. Also, the salaries need to be looked at. I will make sure that no one gets paid $20,000-30,000 more than their coworkers. Things need to be done fairly and properly.
Marcum: For General Revenue we will have to protect funding for the sheriff’s department and the new 911 dispatch. Then it would be keeping the elected offices open. For the highway department, we would have to keep the light road maintenance and the major traffic routes as safe as we can.
Berry: Top priorities are health insurance and raises. You ain’t got the money, you can’t spend it.
What are your thoughts on how the county has handled the pandemic? Is there anything you would do differently?
Sultanov: This pandemic came out of nowhere and no one in the world knew what to do at first, as a country we all worked together and did our part to get through this. Our county did a great job and handled it well.
Marcum: I think our county has handled itself very well comparing to other surrounding counties. The closing was hard but it really kept our count down. Now if our people can stay smart and safe we will get through this.
Berry: No, I wouldn’t do anything differently.
What specific plans do you have to improve roads and bridges throughout the county?
Sultanov: I’m a huge believer in doing things right the first time. We need to do more asphalt and less chip and seal. Yes, it may cost a bit more from the start but it will last a lot longer and it will save us money long term, we shouldn’t have to refinish a road every few years, I will personally take a lot of time and look into material and labor to get asphalt roads put in properly and on a budget. Not only would this make our roads stronger but also make our Pettis County roads look greater and most importantly safer. We need the backroads and the country roads maintained more often, the farmers are the backbone of our community. As far as bridges go, I’m really interested in the B.R.O.S. program, this federally funded bridge replacement program will help us save a lot of money. Also, I will take time to meet with contractors, gather bids and do whatever it takes to get these bridges built properly and, on a budget. Once elected I will put together an online portal where anyone could report a bridge or road maintenance request easily. The taxpayers would be able to hear an answer on the request very quickly.
Marcum: We still need to work on our farm to market and school bus roads which are our east to west routes for 50 and north and south around 65. Reclaiming these roads to make them strong is a must. Trying to plan for future truck movement around our manufacturing plants so our car traffic can move safely around the county is a big priority. We have done great working on our bridges and we have four marked in the system for next year.
Berry: They need proper ditching and base rock put on the roads.
Do you think more oversight is needed for the sheriff’s office? What would you propose?
Sultanov: Our sheriff’s department works very hard to serve our community. I would love to help them out with anything I can do to make their job easier and most importantly safer. If elected I believe the sheriff’s deputies need to get raises because they put their lives on the line for everyone in this community, they deserve to get paid a bit more than they do now. It is 2020, the sheriff’s department needs to get the funding they need to get a camera in every vehicle and on every officer. I would be open to meet and speak with the sheriff and do what I can to help them, this is something that would mean a lot to me.
Marcum: The sheriff’s department is an elected office so the Commission has very little control over any elected officials. We are working on finding money for the deputies so we can keep great people.
Berry: I think they should get them body cameras so the deputy has something to fall back on. And why weren’t the other ones fixed to begin with? They should’ve gotten new ones or gotten them fixed, at least one of the two.
Are you in favor of the new U.S. Route 65 interchange project? Why or why not?
Sultanov: Yes, I am in favor of the interchange project on Route 65. As our county is growing more measures need to be taken to keep the proper flow of traffic and most importantly to keep our highways safe.
Marcum: I have been on several committees since 2000 and this has been one of the main priorities. We are trying to work with the city to keep from bypassing the town. This route has proven to be the safest idea by the engineering company’s and allows for growth without safety concerns. I am for it.
Berry: Yes. It’ll eliminate most truck traffic going through Sedalia. At Nucor there’s about 500 trucks going in and out of there every day.
What are some top issues facing the county you believe need to be addressed soon?
Sultanov: I believe that this county is going to continue growing over the years, this needs to be addressed now and we need to start planning for it now. We seen a huge increase of people moving here, we need to make sure we take that into consideration when we are improving the roads and bridges, a few more factories get brought in and we will have a major traffic issue. We need a better system to get these roads fixed quicker and better, also we need more signs in more areas, it would hate to see someone get hurt on the road because there’s no warning sign or a major pothole. I believe we need better leadership. We need motivated individuals that care for this county and will work day and night to make things better and safer as this county continues to grow.
Marcum: I think getting high speed broadband to the entire county is something everyone could really benefit from. Maybe start thinking about animal control. I don’t like all the open used equipment areas that are popping up around the county and I’m not sure partial zoning or high fences are the answer. Large heavy trucking takes a toll on our backroads costing lots of money for the Highway Department to upkeep.
Berry: Top priorities: need to hire a superintendent down there at Road and Bridge that way commissioners don’t need to run down there every day. The employees report to the two bosses, they report to the superintendent which he reports to the commissioners. It would save a lot of headaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.