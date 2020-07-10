Because of the efforts of Westlake Ace Hardware and the Salvation Army of Sedalia, relief from the summer heat is available to those in need.
Thursday morning, representatives from the Sedalia Salvation Army Center were at Westlake Ace Hardware to receive a donation of 48 new box fans that were purchased by customer donations. A total of $409 was donated to the Sedalia store.
According to Westlake Ace Hardware General Manager of Sedalia Brock Pflughaupt, Westlake has been partnering with the Salvation Army for a number of years to make annual donations of fans for community members.
“To me, there are numerous reasons why we do this,” Pflughaupt said. “I think the most important is in order to help people in need.”
During the fan drive, Westlake customers were asked to donate by rounding up their purchase at the register. Nationwide, a record-setting $130,000 was donated, according to a news release.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year more than 600 individuals die as a result of extreme heat-related illnesses. Many of those deaths and illnesses are preventable, according to the CDC.
Heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, happen when the body is not able to properly cool itself. While the body normally cools itself by sweating, during extreme heat, this might not be enough. In these cases, a person’s body temperature rises faster than it can cool itself down. This can cause damage to the brain and other vital organs.
Some factors that may increase a person’s risk of developing a heat-related illness include high levels of humidity, obesity, fever, dehydration, prescription drug use, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn, and alcohol use.
The CDC lists older adults, the very young, and people with mental illness and chronic diseases as those at the highest risk for developing heat-related illnesses. Even young and healthy people can be affected if they participate in strenuous physical activities during hot weather.
To help avoid heat-related illnesses the CDC offers the following recommendations:
• Individuals should choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing during the summer months.
• Individuals are advised to drink more fluids, regardless of activity levels. The CDC recommends to not wait until thirsty to drink. Avoid very sugary or alcoholic drinks. These can cause individuals to lose more body fluid. Also avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps.
• Avoid hot and heavy meals as these types of foods can add heat to the body.
• Individuals are reminded to try to limit outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so the body has a chance to recover. Individuals should stop all activity and rest, especially if they become lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint.
• When working in the heat individuals should monitor the condition of their co-workers. Heat-induced illness can cause a person to become confused or lose consciousness. It is recommended for those 65 years of age or older to have a friend or relative call to check on them twice a day during a heatwave.
“We see countless individuals in the community who have no form of air conditioning or fans,” Salvation Army Service Center Coordinator Magen Hudson explained. “The fans are a little bit of relief that we can provide to help those in need.”
Those in need of a fan can visit The Salvation Army Service Center, 1200 E. Broadway Blvd., during its Food Pantry hours from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Staff will speak with those requesting a fan briefly from their vehicle to obtain basic information. Priority will be given to homes with elderly, disabled, or young children with no cooling source. For more information, call 660-826-1525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.