WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — Emil “Batman” Conley and his family toured Whiteman Air Force Base on July 19 as part of the Pilot for a Day program.
The program is a collaboration between members of Whiteman AFB and the staff of St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The partnership gives children who are suffering from a variety of diseases and disorders the once in a lifetime opportunity to tour Whiteman AFB and step in the shoes of a B-2 Spirit pilot.
Emil has medulloblastoma, which is the most common malignant brain tumor for children, and accounts for about 20% of all childhood brain tumors.
The Batman-themed tour included a variety of activities for the family, which included a ride in the B-2 simulator, a visit with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and to the firehouse, as well as a military working dog demonstration.
The program hasn't been around long, however, it has already afforded two families the opportunity to tour Whiteman AFB. It is primarily led by Capt. Zachery Ziegler, a B-2 instructor pilot assigned to the 393rd Bomb Squadron, his wife Lily, along with Senior Airman Corale Griffith, an aviation resource management journeyman, assigned to the 393rd BS. They collaborate with organizations with units throughout the base to make tours like this possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.