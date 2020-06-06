As the need for masks rose during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, two Whiteman Air Force Base pilots rose to the challenge and began making masks for the base and others.
U.S. Air Force Capts. and 393rd Bomb Squadron Pilots Lauren and Ben Kram devoted hundreds of hours to making and donating masks for their squadron and people around the U.S.
"Working from home only goes so far for pilots, so with the extra free time, I wanted to do something that would help others during this pandemic," Lauren said in a Whiteman press release. "I heard about people making fabric masks and donating them to hospitals, so I went to the store and picked up a few bright fabrics, and pulled out the sewing machine that's only been used to sew on military ranks and velcro."
Lauren said she learned how to sew when she was young and learned how to make the masks online. According to the release, Lauren started with a batch of masks for Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. However, demand for her masks escalated when the Department of Defense mandated mask-wearing.
According to the release, due to limited space available in the B-2 Spirit, T-38 Talon and the simulators, abiding by the 6-foot social distancing guideline is difficult for the pilots. The couple’s mask-making efforts helped ensure the flying force stayed healthy and there was no break in training or flying for the squadron. Requests started pouring in as other squadrons learned of the masks.
“Then other squadrons saw it and so they started requesting masks from us so the demand shot up really quickly,” Ben told the Democrat by phone. “So that’s how I got involved. I did not sew before so as we were at home during COVID she was teaching me how to sew so that I could start helping out.
“Before I was sewing I was cutting the fabric and doing the ironing pieces,” he explained. “Then we still had to cycle for work so we didn't go at the same time. While she was at work I could be keeping it going at home sewing masks then vise versa.”
The Krams provided a majority of the masks for the 393rd and 13th bomb squadrons and a smaller amount for the 509th Operation Support Squadron, 509th Security Forces Squadron, and the 20th Attack Squadron, according to Lauren.
The Krams said they spent most of their free time and sometimes eight to 12 hours working on masks during the height of need. Lauren said during the first month the pair were sewing every day. They are still making them but the need has diminished.
“There were squadrons that needed them because of the DOD mandate, people needed them to go to work,” Ben explained. “So definitely the first week and maybe first two weeks I felt like we were down there nonstop, from the time we woke up to the time we went to bed. Then as we caught up to the demand as all the different squadrons started getting the masks they needed then it slowed down and it became more easily manageable.”
Ben said at one point it began to become hard to find materials to make the masks so individuals started donating materials.
“When we were going to get materials or order stuff online everything was sold out,” he said. “Elastic was actually the hardest thing for us to find. So we called the squadron like, ‘Hey we’re short on elastic’ and people started donating. We got a lot of donations and then we even ran out of the donations. From there people started bringing us headbands, hair ties and we started making masks with headbands and hair ties and stuff for the ear loops.”
After providing squadrons with masks, the Krams began making masks for families and veterans. Collectively, the Kram’s have donated more than 500 masks to friends, family, military bases, hospitals, and nursing homes all over the U.S., according to the release.
“Almost everyone at work has a mask whether they made it themselves or they got one from us or they got somewhere else or whatever but some people still have like family or veteran areas that never had a mask and now they’re about to go back to work so they’re asking for masks,” Lauren explained.
“Initially we didn't know that there were that many mask sewers on base,” she continued. “There’s actually a Facebook group that started at Whiteman and it has since gone I think global basically. It’s called Masks For Military and they provided a lot of masks to Whiteman, like really large orders.”
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. and 393rd Bomb Squadron Commander Rob Schoeneberg praised the Krams for their efforts in the release.
“Our mission at Whiteman is absolutely critical and the 393rd would have continued to operate without the creative efforts of the Krams,” Schoeneberg said in the release. “However, their ingenuity and selflessness inspired others to do the same. It created awareness and highlighted the need for techniques to mitigate COVID-19 and it ultimately resulted in ensuring that the health and combat readiness of the 393rd Bomb Squadron was not compromised.”
Ben requested that the public continue to wear their masks and wear them more often as they are to prevent the virus from spreading. Lauren also suggested individuals keep their masks once the pandemic is over in the case of another wave or potentially needing them for something else in the future.
