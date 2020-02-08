Bothwell Regional Health Center Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman gave a presentation over her vision for the hospital and answered attendees’ questions at the Pettis County Pachyderm meeting Friday afternoon at Best Western State Fair Inn.
Wightman presented attendees with the center’s 2020 and five-year strategic plans, which were created by the hospital’s Strategic Planning Committee. The committee met four times during the fall and consisted of board members, health care professionals, representatives from the Pettis County Ambulance District, Katy Trail Community Health and Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County, patients and other professionals and leaders.
For 2020, the committee came up with five areas to focus on: people, care, community, growth, and operational excellence.
“Every single objective or tactic that we have developed over the year to get us closer to that five-year strategic aim falls into these five categories,” Wightman said. “They’re all very specific to move us closer to what we want to be known for but embedded in that is what we stand for.”
The center’s overall aim statement showed what the center stands for and what they want to be known for: “Bothwell Regional Health Center will be an innovative and trusted partner that provides safe and compassionate care in an engaging place to work and thrive that fosters strong relationships with the people and communities it serves.”
Wightman gave a brief overview of Bothwell, saying it is a city-owned hospital but does not receive any subsidies from the city. They have close to 1,000 overall employees, 713 full-time employees, a $52 million annual payroll, $110 million in total revenue, a $30.57 average hourly wage, 39 physicians on active medical staff, 139 affiliated physicians, and 130 volunteers. Bothwell’s service areas come mostly from Pettis and Benton counties.
The hospital recently received its stroke certification and will be surveyed for STEMI certification in March and level three trauma certification in August. Bothwell recently hired an OBGYN, pediatrics doctor, two hospitalists and multiple nurse practitioners specializing in various fields.
Wightman highlighted the importance of the hospital’s finances. She showed it has a net operating margin of a roughly $1.2 million gap year to date from where they wanted to be. She said the center and board have come up with a plan to close that gap and are implementing it.
“I show this to you because I think we are a usual example of how fragile a bottom line can be in what I call a ‘tweener’ hospital,” she explained. “We are too large to be a critical access hospital and get cost-based reimbursement but we’re also too small to be able to diversify either services, geographically, or across states to get a larger denominator to be able to weather certain things.”
Wightman offered examples like a surgeon being gone for two weeks in December, not having an ear, nose and throat physician, and a snow day as what could be behind the drop in income during the latter part of the year.
“That’s how fragile the bottom line of a rural if not tweener can be,” Wightman said. “Our goal is to get to the point where we are keeping more money than we spend regularly so we can weather those months that a surgeon goes out on vacation, we may be without a certain specialty or there’s snow days.”
Wightman also spoke about how the hospital needed to have growth and wasn’t going to “shrink their way to greatness.” She said staff is working on developing a bigger circle from where they draw patients.
She also said the hospital industry is seeing more and more of the services with positive margins moving from hospitals to clinics or other centers, hurting many smaller, rural hospitals. In the last year, 120 rural hospitals closed in the United States including one in Boonville and another in Sweet Springs.
Wightman also gave attendees a visual example showing how the hospital was financed for the services it provided. Twenty-three percent of Bothwell patients pay with insurance providers, 53% pay with Medicare, 16% pay with Medicaid or government services, and 7% self-pay.
She explained that with insurance payers, the hospital gets paid more than the actual cost of a procedure, but with all other methods of payment, they get paid below what the procedure actually costs. She offered the example of a major joint replacement surgery: Out of the 276 procedures done at Bothwell last year, the highest payment was $21,797 and the lowest was $7,791. The cost for just the joint implant is $5,904.
“What is clear in all of this...is that no one can afford health care the way it is,” Wightman said. “Certainly the federal government cannot afford it, states cannot afford it, businesses cannot afford it and individuals. That’s where we listen to speaker after speaker...trying to identify what is the answer. What should we be doing? It’s not going to be one thing, it’s going to be 12 things.”
Wightman also spoke about how Medicare expansion could mean a potential $1.9 million in additional revenue for the hospital since 42% of the area’s self-pay population would then qualify, based on current figures. She said many rural facilities are big proponents of Medicare expansion. She also explained if everyone paid with Medicare, Bothwell would have to cut expenses by $16 million to break even.
