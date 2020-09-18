West-Central Independent Living Solutions was able to deliver 75 food boxes to its consumers in Johnson and Pettis counties last week thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Bank Program.
“We feel so blessed to be able to meet the needs of some of our consumers through this program,” Executive Director Deb Hobson said. “Fresh fruits and vegetables are often more expensive and difficult to obtain. We were also able to deliver to families who lack transportation options.”
Nationwide, 50 million Farmers to Families Food Boxes filled with fresh fruits and vegetables have been supplied by American farmers and delivered to those in need. There are many individuals facing food insecurity as COVID-19 continues, and it is especially difficult for individuals with disabilities to get groceries. The Farmers to Families Food Boxes are filling a gap in the food supply chain and bringing much-needed nutrition relief.
Recipients responded in various ways, but overwhelmingly they were grateful and appreciative of not only the food but of being remembered. Ellen O.’s box was decorated especially for her by WILS staff from Sedalia. It brought a smile to her face and she definitely didn’t want to “let it go.”
WILS will have the opportunity to continue Farms to Families delivers to its consumers every Tuesday and Thursday as long as supplies last.
As a Center for Independent Living (CIL), WILS strives to remove barriers and prejudices and empowers persons with disabilities to live independently. WILS is a consumer-driven, non-residential, 501(c)3 nonprofit resource center that serves people with disabilities through its programs and services. For more information, visit w-ils.org or contact info@w-ils.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.