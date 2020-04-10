Jeff Wimann, who previously stepped down from the Sedalia City Council Ward 4 race, has announced he has decided to reenter the race.
Wimann originally filed for the Ward 4 council seat held by Councilman Tollie Rowe, who is ending his city service after eight years. Former councilman Larry Stevenson and Sedalia Park Board member Rhiannon Foster are also running for the Ward 4 seat.
Wimann is the Vice Chair of the Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees, Chair of the Bothwell board’s Finance Committee and a member of the Sedalia Planning and Zoning Commission. In March, Wimann announced he was withdrawing from the council race.
"The Bothwell Board of Trustees has a bylaw prohibiting a trustee from also serving on the city council due to a possible conflict of interest,” Wimann explained in a news release in March. “I thought there was a path for me to do both if I was elected, however, I was incorrect. I want to honor my commitment to serve on the Bothwell Board and therefore I'm withdrawing from the 4th Ward Council seat election.”
Wimann told the Democrat in March he enjoyed being on the board saying, “I don’t feel my work is done with the board.” However, after watching the council candidate debate hosted by the Pettis County Pachyderm Club and hearing from several constituents, Wimann has had a change of heart.
“What I did (when withdrawing from the race) was I wrote a letter to about 71 doors that I had knocked on and talked to,” Wimann told the Democrat this week. “So I wrote them a letter a month a ago and then a few of those people called me and a few wrote letters thanking me and a couple people asking me to run again. Then I had a few more people ask for me to run again.”
Wimann said it was a tough decision but he believes it is the right one.
“It’s kind of a tough one for me because I don’t want to leave the (Bothwell) board but I do know there’s a lot going on and I just think that’s the way I should go,” he said. “I’m going to try and get the Fourth Ward seat. If I do win I’m going to have to step down off the (Bothwell) board but I think the board will survive without me.”
