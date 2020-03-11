Ward 4 City Council candidate Jeff Wimann has announced his withdrawal from the ward’s City Council race.
Wimann was one of three candidates vying for the Sedalia Ward 4 City Council seat but has withdrawn from the race due to his position on the Bothwell Board of Trustees.
"The Bothwell Board of Trustees has a bylaw prohibiting a Trustee from also serving on the City Council due to a possible conflict of interest,” Wimann explained in a press release. “I thought there was a path for me to do both if I was elected, however I was incorrect. I want to honor my commitment to serve on the Bothwell Board and therefore I'm withdrawing from the 4th Ward Council seat election.”
Wimann serves as the vice chair on the Bothwell Board of Trustees and was recently placed as the chair of the finance committee. Wimann told the Democrat he enjoyed being on the board and wanted to honor his commitment to it saying, “I don’t feel my work is done with the board.”
While Wimann has withdrawn, his name will still appear on the ballot during the April 7 Municipal Election in Pettis County according to Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada.
“Certification has already passed,” La Strada explained. “...ballots have already been printed. Absentee voting has already been going on for the past two weeks.”
La Strada explained the ballot would be similar to what voters saw in Tuesday’s Presidential Preference Primary where the ballot featured candidates who had already withdrawn from the race. La Strada noted this was common in elections like the upcoming April 7 election.
“It happens a lot in municipal elections,” he said. “So they (candidates) just say, ‘Hey we’re not running.’ Then we just keep running the election. Clearly we just went through one with the Democratic primary where you saw so many candidates withdrew.”
La Strada said he would make sure poll workers were aware of candidates who had withdrawn in the election.
Wimann’s withdrawal leaves two candidates vying for the Ward 4 City Council race, Rhiannon Foster and Larry Stevenson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.