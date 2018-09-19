For the third meeting this summer, the Windsor Ambulance District continued talks about a possible tax increase during Tuesday night’s meeting.
However, for the third time, those talks stalled without a formal commitment from the Pettis County Ambulance District about future service for WAD.
WAD ceased providing ambulance service in June 2015 due to a variety of reasons, the main one being mismanagement of funds. Since then, an entirely new board was appointed and PCAD began providing service to the area in March 2016. WAD has paid a yearly fee to PCAD for the service per a five-year contract, and Windsor board members have continued to look at revenue options to continue service.
The current levy of $0.2862 per $100 of assessed valuation on property was approved by voters in 1986 and hasn’t changed since.
The WAD board invited Henry County Clerk Rick Watson to Tuesday’s meeting to answer questions related to placing a levy question on an upcoming election ballot. The board must decide by the end of filing in January to have its question placed on the April municipal election ballot, although board members said they’d like to make a decision much sooner than that.
Board member Don Bullock wanted to make a decision Tuesday night.
“If we kick it down the road, we have the same problem six months, two years down the road,” he said.
Member David Neiman voiced concerns, again, about moving forward with the levy increase without a commitment from PCAD that it will continue to serve WAD once the five-year contract ends.
“We don’t have a commitment from them (PCAD). That’s all I’ve asked for,” Neiman told Bullock. “What kind of commitment will they give us down the road?”
“What if we wait until Jan. 1 to do all of this -- we don’t have time to do all that,” Bullock replied.
Member Debbie Bowers said she agreed with Neiman, saying she doesn’t feel comfortable asking voters for a property tax increase without knowing 100 percent that PCAD will renew the WAD contract.
“My question is, does it really matter about Pettis County?” board member Rhonda Scott asked. “Because if it’s not with them, we have to go somewhere (for ambulance service). And if we ask somewhere else and they could say ‘you don’t have enough money, we’re not interested.’”
Bowers asked PCAD EMS Chief Eric Dirck which way he thinks the PCAD board is leaning when it comes to future WAD service. Dirck said that’s a question only the PCAD board can answer.
The board then decided to attend the Oct. 9 PCAD board meeting and asked Dirck to place the discussion on the agenda.
“There’s two questions we need them to answer,” Bullock said. “How much will it cost and how many years will you commit to?”
Dirck reported WAD had 110 calls for service in August. Year-to-date call volume through Sept. 17 is at 937, roughly 100 more calls than this time last year.
All members were present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.