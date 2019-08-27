A Windsor bar owner is looking to make her new establishment a place for the community to gather.
The Pickled Possum, 104 S. Main St. in Windsor, opened its doors in May. Owner June Kanak had been considering opening a bar for a few years after her children mentioned it, but the opportunity finally arose in January when the City of Windsor auctioned off the building the Pickled Possum resides in.
Kanak said she wanted to open the bar to have something to pass onto her four children, who all help her operate the bar along with her husband. She also wanted to create a place for the community to gather.
“I thought it was something that the community needed. I mean, we didn't have one for so long. The community needed somewhere they could go and just kind of socialize and not have to worry about going out of town. It made sense. It’s fun,” she said.
As for the unique name, Kanak said it came from her husband, who used to trap a lot.
“He likes possums so everybody started calling him the possum man. The possum part came from him,” she explained. “Then the pickled part was the fact that it was going to be a bar, so we didn't want to call it just something simple like the drunken possum. So when you go to a bar sometimes you get pickled.”
The previous bar owner had left everything in the building when they left and it sat untouched for two years before the Kanaks bought it. This left a lot of work for the Kanaks to do before they opened in May. When decorating the space, Kanak said she wanted it to make everyone feel welcome. Many of the decorations come from the family’s own collections and from the original bar.
“When you go to have a drink you want somewhere nice and comfortable. You want to feel at home,” she said. “We wanted to make it look like you're at home to a degree. We have the deer heads and the moose...the military, we’ve got a bunch of stuff up for them.
“It’s just kind of a safe haven for the community I guess. For everybody, it doesn't matter what your class is or whether you're a low worker or a blue collar it doesn't matter. You should feel comfortable coming in. Everybody’s welcome.”
After working in the corporate world for many years, Kanak said she is happy to have a job where she gets to spend more time with her family and gets to know her customers better.
“I actually get to meet them and talk to them a little bit, have a relationship with my customers. That’s something that I couldn't do before,” said Kanak.
The Pickled Possum offers food like hamburgers, chicken tenders, and appetizers, plus beverages such as mixed drinks, cocktails, margaritas, beer and a small selection of wine.
Several pool tables are set up as well as cornhole games, beer pong, darts, and a boxing machine. The bar also hosts pool tournaments and live music. Kanak also said they rent out their space for events when they are not open during regular hours.
The bar is a family-oriented business, according to Kanak, who wants the bar to be a place where people would feel comfortable taking their kids. She said families usually come in between 4 to 8 p.m. to just eat or play games.
“Everybody knows that it’s a nice bar that you actually take your kids to. It’s kind of like a community center to a degree for them because it gives them something to do…” she said. “I don’t plan on it being a nightclub or anything like that. I want to keep it the hometown tavern type of a deal. That’s the atmosphere I want to maintain. The friendly little bar that you can go to and not afraid to take your family into.
“I have a lot of parents who teach their kids pools or play pool with them. When you live in a small town it limits what you can and can’t learn. It’s kind of neat to see, when you see the dad come in with their son and they’re not drinking they’re just having Cokes or whatever. It’s just really neat.”
The Pickled Possum is open 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Those under 21 are allowed until 8 p.m.
