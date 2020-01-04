Christmas came early for the City of Windsor with the notice it had received a grant for road repairs in mid-December.
The city will start to repair roads later this year after receiving a Community Block Development Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
“We were made aware of the grant opportunity through some engineers we work with on other projects,” Windsor Mayor Rick Rollins said. “We worked with a grant writer out of Knob Noster. We started the process about a year ago identifying roads that we thought would stay within the project.
“There’s some guidelines about income median income levels. The roads within the project area have to be in the low to moderate range, you can’t be in a high-income range. We had to be selective on the roads we chose to include in the project and areas which were included in the project. We also had to do studies on income to include them in the grant.”
Rollins said the city worked with an engineering firm on the project. During its road project last year, the city got bids on all of the streets city staff thought needed work. Then they used the information with the income study to pick specific roads for the grant project.
Rollins explained the city was able to submit the grant dollar amount it wanted based on guidelines. The city requested a $500,000 grant to go with $300,000 in city funds.
“We ended up receiving about 80% of the funds we requested, we’re getting $398,000 actually out of the requested $500,000,” Rollins said. “With the $300,000 we’re putting in that’s an almost $700,000 project...We got the official call sometime in December that we had received the grant again in the amount of $398,000 which is a huge excitement for us in Windsor. That’s a large percentage of our annual budget.”
The city posted a map on its Facebook page showing the city’s previous work on roads in light blue and the future project highlighted in orange. Rollins said the area was not “locked in” but was “close to locked in” because the roads funded by the grant had to fit the specific income area guidelines.
The area highlighted in dark blue was previously the city’s 2021 road repair plan, but Rollins said the area has changed due to a water main replacement project. Rollins said the project would tear up roads that will need to then be repaired in areas outside of the highlighted area.
“The dark blue area, that’s not necessarily our future plan,” he explained. “The areas that we’re going to do the water project in are now moved into the three-year plan. Those areas are probably not highlighted on there...
“If you look in the top left-hand corner of that map there is not highlighted the area that we’re doing a water main replacement project and those roads will be repaired as part of that project. That kind of eliminates a portion of that blue section that was designated 2021. Also in the lower lefthand corner where it looks like Indiana Street, Wall Street, and Main Street those are also in our water main replacement. So they’ll be repaired in 2021.”
The post on the city’s Facebook page states, “Those projects are in the area of Industrial Drive, Moniteau, California, etc. as well as South Windsor and Wall” as well. Rollins also stated the water project was pending a bond issue.
“We have a fund increase bond issue that will be on the ballot in April to fund our water project,” he said. “I anticipate that will pass because again, it’s not an impact to the voters it’s just being able to issue the bond.”
Rollins said the remaining dark blue highlighted areas were still part of the city’s long-term goals but he is unsure if they will be done in 2021. He said the target now is to do the road repairs that include the grant money and then do the water main replacement project afterward.
“We have a lot of moving pieces…” he said. “Again, we’re planning on starting this (road repairs) fall 2020, but that all depends on the speed of the paperwork. You know government doesn't always move at the same pace although everything has been approved in the final paperwork. We’ll hopefully meet whatever deadlines the state has for us and be able to start work as soon as possible.”
Rollins said the city’s next step is putting out bids for engineers during the Jan. 9 board meeting. He said the city will then have to do environmental impact studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.