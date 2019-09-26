Saturday will feature the third annual Wine & Brews on the Avenues hosted in downtown Sedalia.
The event organized by Sedalia Downtown Development Inc. will offer attendees the chance to sip from five different wineries, two breweries, a meadery and a distillery while exploring the downtown district and businesses.
SDDI Administrator Meg Liston said the event is seeing a steady flow of vendors each year.
“We have a really good response from wineries,” she said. “They love coming to our event, they all take special effort to educate the people. And, the sales are really great for them. They are able to sell by the bottle for people to take home.
“Most of our wineries sell out of all the product they bring,” she continued. “So, we’ve got a really good fan base for Missouri wine.”
Liston added that each vendor takes time to talk with the public about the process of making wine, brandy or beers.
“I think it’s probably intended to spark the interest of people to maybe come visit the wineries,” she said. “To let people know what’s out there within an afternoon’s drive, so they can visit the wineries and see for themselves.”
Various downtown businesses will host wineries, breweries and the distillery inside their shops. Businesses not hosting will remain open for shopping during the event.
Liston said the event is not an open container wine stroll. Those registering for the event will be asked to sign a paper acknowledging they understand the open container law.
“They should drink it within the store at each location,” Liston said. “We do have one area open over by Fitter’s (5th Street Pub), they’re going to serve on Fifth Street. So, that will be closed off on the 100 block of West Fifth.
“Fitter’s is working with County Distributing to bring in some regional craft beers that maybe we haven’t tasted before,” Liston said. “It’s always neat to have the fall varieties come out. The pumpkin and spices come out this time of year. “
Liston noted they appreciate participation by downtown businesses and added the event is an important fundraiser for SDDI. All proceeds will benefit SDDI’s efforts to market and promote Sedalia’s central historic commercial district.
“We’re nonprofit and our money goes into efforts to revitalize and strengthen our downtown,” she explained. “We really appreciate everybody pitching in and supporting this event and all our efforts.”
Wine & Brews on the Avenues registration will take place inside the Pettis County Courthouse on Saturday, online at www.theavenuessedalia.com or by visiting Art Impressions, 314 S. Ohio Ave. The event will be hosted from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event. The price includes a wine glass, a map and a 21 and over wristband to allow the purchaser to visit any or all of the wine and brew stops.
