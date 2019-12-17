With winter’s official arrival on Dec. 21, area residents will in all likelihood see more snow and ice this season. While it may be picturesque to look at, winter weather poses a number of concerns especially when it comes to safe travel.
Maintaining roadways involves the work of three separate groups. The Missouri Department of Transportation, Sedalia Public Works Department and Pettis County Road and Bridge Department each play a role in snow and ice removal during the winter months.
Knowing what entity is responsible for snow removal can be of benefit.
All state roads are lettered or numbered. These include U.S. Route 65, referred to as Limit Avenue within Sedalia city limits, and U.S. Route 50, also known as Broadway Boulevard.
City roads are located within the city limits or have been annexed into city property. The easiest way to distinguish them is to look for the designation of street or avenue with the specific named section of roadway.
County roads are typically designated as roads, drives, courts, circles or lanes. While there are other designations, these terms are used in many of the subdivisions such as Country Club Estates, Walnut Hills, Covered Bridge Estates, Southgate, and Maplewood, among others.
The City of Sedalia has designated priority snow routes during snow and ice conditions, but emergency calls from law enforcement agencies and fire departments are considered first priority, according to Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza.
According to Baeza and Western County Commissioner Jim Marcum, the Pettis County Commission’s goal is to have all county roads passable within a reasonable amount of time after snowfall has stopped and reached 2 inches. They said their plowing priorities reflect a commitment to ensure priority roads are kept open to serve critical facilities and provide access between state highways and communities.
A listing of county priority snow routes is available on the county website.
According to Marcum, the county has two shifts of either eight or 12 hours depending on the severity of the conditions.
“County crews were out at 11:45 p.m. (Sunday) and had a shift change at 8 a.m. (Monday),” Marcum said. “Our crews are still on call in case they are needed.”
Marcum added when there is an expectation of ice, the county’s focus is on treating intersections first.
MoDOT crews are treating roads and bridges and will remain on duty until the winter weather is finished and the roads are clear, according to a news release issued Monday morning.
Here are some safe driving tips issued by MoDOT if individuals must travel during inclement weather:
• Give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
• Slow down and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and others.
• Remember to stay at least six car lengths back from snowplows and equipment. Plowed snow can create a cloud that can blind drivers following too closely.
• If your wipers are on, keep your headlights on; it’s the law.
• Wear your safety belt and don’t drive distracted.
To check road conditions, visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.
MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636).
Any resident experiencing an emergency during a winter storm is asked to contact 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.