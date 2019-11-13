After reaching a goal of $2,000, Green Ridge mom Amy Close had her head shaved Nov. 1 at Walter’s Barber Shop to raise money for children with cancer.
Close is donating more than $2,500 to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City through United Way of Pettis County. The funds will be earmarked for children with cancer and will help Pettis County families. She also donated six long braids of her hair to Children with Hair Loss, a nonprofit organization that deals with child baldness.
An account, Walter’s Barber Shop Fundraiser, has been set up for donations at Central Bank of Sedalia. The account will remain open for additional donations until Nov. 18.
Close said Tuesday at the barbershop that if donations reach $4,000 she will keep her head shaved for three months; if it reaches $6,000 she will remain bald for six months.
During the process of shaving her head Nov. 1, Close received the collective support of family and friends who gathered at the barbershop for the event. Although she had nerves of steel the day of the event, there were a few moments of trepidation.
“By the time they actually got here I was good,” she said. “The night before I had a small panic attack, and wasn’t sure. But that morning I was like ‘OK here we go, I can do this.’”
Although the weather has turned brutally cold, Close said she’s not worried about having no hair. Her aunt Donna Waters has knitted enough caps and scarves to keep her warm.
Close added it feels great to know children will be helped with the donations.
“Children’s Mercy is wonderful and United Way is helping us get everything up there,” Close explained. “And, I hope it makes a difference.”
While trimming a customer’s hair Tuesday, Walter said it’s amazing to be part of the fundraiser.
“It’s overwhelming that somebody would do what she did, and to pick us to be part of it,” he said. “It’s an amazing feeling to know you’re helping somebody else, like a child with their feelings. Because of what they’re going through.
“That’s one less thing they have to worry about now,” he continued. “Their self-esteem has got to be boosted because of what she did.”
For more information, call Walter at 660-221-6370 or contact UWPC Executive Director Staci Harrison at 660-826-2980 or staci.harrison@spcuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.