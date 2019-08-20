A woman who perfected the art of yodeling took first place in the Missouri State Fair Homegrown Singer competition Sunday afternoon.
Nicole Niles, of Millersburg, one of nine finalists, sang and yodeled her way to the top with Leann Rimes’ version of “I want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart,” and also performed the well-known “I Will Always Love You” written by Dolly Parton. Niles was also a 2018 finalist.
Newcomer Tiffany Hill, of Warsaw, was runner-up in the contest, formerly known as State Fair Idol. Hill sang on point with Aretha Franklin’s “Natural Woman” and Etta James’ “Something’s Got a Hold of Me.”
The youngest contestant was Jillian Humke, 17, of Raymore. Donald Worthley, of Lincoln, was the only male finalist. Other contenders were Bathsheba Marie Love, of Marshall, Rita Maloney, of Columbia, Julia Snapp, of Marshall, McKenna Nelson, of Macon, and Kellie Kavanaugh, of Webster Groves.
After the competition, Niles’ husband Cody and son Joseph, 2, were there to congratulate her. Niles told the Democrat she’s been singing with a group called the Heartland Singers.
“We’ve been doing that for about five years,” she noted. “This is my second year in this competition.”
She said her future plans were to continue singing with her group and visit nursing homes to sing for them as well.
“By day, I work for the City of Columbia and I’m a sign language interpreter,” she added. “I sing and sign music, just not at the same time.”
Niles said her favorite music genre is classic country.
“Heartland sings country and we just did a show in Blackwater, Missouri, last night,” she said. “It was like a journey through the musical ages. We do a lot of country, but we do like ‘50s to like ‘70s and beyond.”
Niles will receive $500 from sponsor Bimbo Bakeries USA and she will also sing before the opening act in the Pepsi Grandstand the first night of the 2020 Missouri State Fair.
Hill, a real estate agent for Ensign Realty in Warsaw and Sedalia, said she was talked into entering the contest this year by friend Deb Bosley.
“I’ve sang for a very long time and my friend Deb who runs karaoke in Warsaw pushed me forcibly to do this, this year,” Hill said smiling. “I’m glad I did.”
Hill, who will receive $250 from the sponsor, said she would be back next year to compete and added she loves singing all types of music.
“I just think my voice is better suited for soul and R&B, I love it,” she said. “So, there’s a lot of different flavors that were here this year. I’d never been to one of these yet, this was my first year to experience it. So, it’s pretty cool.”
Hill said she recently sang the National Anthem at Angler's Port for a military veteran’s bow fishing event in Warsaw. She also sings at her church, Cedar Grove Baptist.
Hill added she plans to begin practicing now for next year’s competition.
Homegrown Singer organizer Missy Mays said there were more finalists this year than last.
“It was so hard to say no,” she said. “The final selection was a little meatier.”
She added she was glad to see the nine finalists included one male.
“I was thinking when I announced him, that we didn’t have any guys last year,” Mays said. “We don’t have many guys (compete) in general. We had five total this year.”
She added this year also saw the addition of several new people competing who were “exceptional.” Plus, several veteran singers returned, who are already at an advanced level of performance.
“Nicole was in the finals last year, but Tiffany is brand new,” Mays said. “McKenna Nelson was new, so we are still getting good new people. We haven’t saturated it yet. You’d think after 14 years we would have … there is still good singers out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.