With four months of work remaining before the estimated October completion of the centralized Pettis County/Sedalia 911 Dispatch Center, the project is seeing progress.
Following voter approval of a new 911 tax in April 2019, Pettis County residents saw a $1 increase to their cellular and landline phone bills. The increase provides funding for the centralized dispatch center. Collection of taxes began Oct. 1, 2019, on all devices capable of calling 911 with the exception of prepaid cellular devices. Tax rates for prepaid cellular devices increased in January 2019.
According to Pettis County 911/GIS Director James Theisen, so far the revenues collected have been pretty close to the planned estimates allowing the Pettis County Joint Communications Committee to continue to make decisions and authorize the purchase of new equipment for the facility. The tax is expected to generate between $500,000 to $700,000 annually for the joint 911 center.
“With the recommendation of the Pettis County Joint Communications Committee, the Pettis County Commission has lease-purchased new radio equipment for the new 911 center,” Theisen said via email. “The cost of this equipment is $980,000. There are a few more equipment pieces yet to be purchased, but we are currently writing grants to help with the purchase of this equipment.”
A five-member 911 advisory board was created to review the needs and concerns of the central dispatch and make recommendations to the 911 director and the County Commission.
The board consists of: Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt, Sedalia Fire Chief Greg Harrell, Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond, Pettis County Ambulance District EMS Chief Eric Dirck and Theisen representing the Pettis County Commission by appointment.
According to Theisen, the COVID-19 pandemic has made the work of the committee challenging but necessary as the committee moves forward.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it challenging to have meetings, as most of the vendors for this type of equipment was on travel restrictions,” Theisen explained. “We have utilized Zoom meeting and or conference calls to help the process along.”
Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick commented, “We keep moving forward albeit not as quickly as we had anticipated.
“(We are) finishing up the details and agreements to put the two dispatch centers currently operating finally together and have the training process and procedures and personnel in place for central dispatch to operate and function for a smooth transition and operation.”
The central dispatch will be located in the basement of the Sedalia Municipal Building, where SPD dispatch is currently located. According to Theisen, the space is secure, centrally located and has enough room to facilitate the needs for central dispatch.
Theisen added the city will need to contract with the county for the space it is providing.
In November, Theisen told the Democrat, “The governance would remain with the County of Pettis. The city doesn’t have the ability to impose a countywide tax and the tax doesn’t generate enough money to be self-sufficient for a board-ran 911 center.”
The new facility will be manned by a staff of 18 full-time dispatchers and a 911 director. This will allow for four dispatchers to be on duty at all times.
“We are finalizing the Emergency Service Agreement between the City of Sedalia, Pettis County and Pettis County Ambulance District,” Theisen noted. “The hope is to start the search for a new 911 Director later this month or early next month.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.