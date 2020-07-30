After almost a full year in its temporary location, construction has started on the new Wood & Huston Bank facility in Sedalia.
Dirt work began last week at the future Wood & Huston location at 10th Street and Winchester Drive. The Marshall-based bank began operating out of its temporary location, 3400 W. Broadway Blvd., in September with plans to construct a permanent facility at 10th and Winchester. Matt Boatright, Sedalia/Pettis County Market President, said the business wanted “to develop a footprint in Sedalia before we were able to complete the construction because it takes time to put the pieces together.”
According to Boatright, the company is hopeful that the new 4,000-square-foot facility will be open by the end of the year, weather permitting. According to a news release, the bank will be on a 4.5-acre developed tract, which means the possibility of other businesses at 10th and Winchester. The area has been a popular spot for new businesses, including the shopping center across the street from Wood & Huston that houses Tiger Family Dental and Twisted Tango, which just opened this month.
The new facility will continue to offer a full range of banking services including a drive-up video feature and drive-up windows plus modern features and technology banking options inside.
“It’s the very best marriage possible — fifth-generation bank management and hometown service and feel with all the technology and modems of banking people expect, all available in Sedalia,” Boatright said. “We are super excited about that.”
There are seven employees at the Sedalia bank, led by Branch Manager Megan Page. Boatright said that team will expand once the new facility is completed.
Boatright said Sedalia residents were already familiar with Wood & Huston Bank because its home office is in Marshall and a number of customers were already in the Sedalia area prior to the Sedalia location. In the last year, Boatright said it has been “incredible the way Sedalia has welcomed us to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.