Sedalia residents have seen signs and banners with the words “Yes Yes for Sedalia” popping up around town; here’s what they’re for.
The Yes Yes for Sedalia campaign committee was formed to inform and encourage people to vote “yes yes” on both Aug. 6 ballot issues for the community center.
Committee Chairman Steve Bloess said he agreed to chair the campaign after he did some research on the topic and looked at the improvements the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department has made over the years.
“Things that we’ve done throughout the years, year by year. Just throughout our entire parks system, it’s completely changed and I think people kind of forget where we came from,” he said.
“That’s why I'm involved because I remember playing on dusty old Centennial Field. I remember nobody was going to Liberty Pool because it was dirty and leaking and they had to close it quite often. They got those issues addressed and they've turned the parks around.”
Committee member Kyle Herrick got involved through his work as the Sedalia Heritage Foundation president and his connection with Sue Heckart. Herrick said the project was something the foundation and Heckart were waiting for.
“We envisioned the opportunity to do something like this, but when this opportunity came we went from dealing with pennies to dealing with substantial dollars…” Herrick said.
“She has plenty of money managers in Kansas City that are like, ‘Sue let’s spend your money in Kansas City.’ She's like ‘No I'm not spending my money in Kansas City, I’m going to find a way to spend it Sedalia,’” Herrick continued.
The campaign kicked off at the Juneteenth celebration in Hubbard Park where the Parks Department had just put in two new basketball courts.
“I kind of felt inspired then. …There was probably 100 kids on those two courts that were picking teams, they were getting along, they were having a great time. At that point in time I realized the three courts inside the community center are going to be exactly like them,” Bloess said.
Bloess and Herrick highlighted the importance of people voting yes on both ballot issues, which is where the “Yes Yes for Sedalia” slogan came from. They stressed that both need to pass in order for the community center to be built.
Sedalia voters will be asked to consider a one-eighth cent sales tax increase, which would be one cent for every $8 spent in the city of Sedalia. If approved, the money from the tax will be used to pay the principal on the proposed center. Voters will also decide whether to remove the June 30, 2026, sunset provision on existing capital improvement sales taxes. The interest on the bonds will be paid by Heckart’s donation to the Heritage Foundation.
“On these bonds…You’re asked, ‘How are you going to pay us the interest?’ Here’s this stream of money (Heckart’s donation) that’s going to be coming in,” Herrick explained. “Plus we get these two taxes, these two yes yes votes, and all of a sudden we prove our worthiness financially as a city to A) probably get a longer term if we want it and B) get a lower interest rate because we’re creditworthy.”
Herrick and Bloess said the greatest challenge they have had to deal with is the ballot language. Due to the way the state requires ballot language be written, the ballot does not explicitly say the revenue generated by the ballot issues will be used to build a community center. This led to Bloess going before the Sedalia City Council and asking the members to clarify for voters what the revenue would be used for. The council confirmed the money would be used for the community center.
Another challenge Bloess said they have faced is people being against higher taxes altogether.
“I’ve had people say, ‘I’m voting no because it is a protest vote against taxes.’ Well you always say ‘please reconsider that’ because this is an eighth of a cent sales tax increase that never leaves Sedalia,” Bloess said. “You can always go to council or parks boards to speak to influence that money. It’s not money that’s going to Washington, it’s not money that’s going to Jeff City.”
Herrick also pointed out that since it is a sales tax it will be paid for by everyone who buys something in the city, not just residents.
“On a holiday weekend when cars are lined up and they’re pulled over eating from restaurants and filling up with their fuel. They're all paying for it. They're supporting our community center in Sedalia, Missouri, and we get to enjoy it,” said Herrick.
Bloess added that if the two issues get passed, Sedalia’s sales tax will only be at 8.175, which is lower than “the vast majority of towns” that are similar to Sedalia.
Throughout the campaign, the committee has gone to a majority of the community’s clubs and organizations to give presentations, gone on the radio several times, gone door to door explaining the issues to voters, created banners and other advertising materials, fundraised, and volunteered at events.
While it has been a lot of work, Bloess and Herrick said it’s been worth it.
“A lot of good people over the years have given their time. So many people have given their time to the parks over the years and it worked. So when I looked at all of this, I knew it was worthwhile to give the parks one-eighth of a cent…” said Bloess.
“We have demonstrated that sales tax is the way to fund these parks. The parks having a half-cent and us having a new community center. It’s a win-win. I’m confident that throughout the years the Park Board, the city council will always be good stewards of that one cent so that’s why I’m in.”
Other committee members include John Rucker, Kyle Weymuth, Brody Kempton, Paul Jones, Jan Summers, Jim Callis, David Goodson, Rebecca Heimsoth, Susan Daly and Alaina Gump. For more information, visit yesyesforsedalia.com.
