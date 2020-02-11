In a fitting first place win, 10-year-old Thomas Grable won a trophy Saturday in the second annual Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc. Chili Cook-off.
The cook-off hosted at Craft Beer Cellar boasted 10 entrants and raised $1,148. An advocacy group, Child Safe serves children in 11 counties who are alleged victims of sexual and physical abuse. Executive Director Mari Asbury said the funds will be designated as unrestricted and will go toward such things as forensic interviews and therapy sessions for children.
“Sixty-five percent of our funding comes from grants and the rest of it comes from events like this,” Asbury said.
She added the event was bringing in more people than last year and was a relatively uncomplicated fundraiser.
“People come in and they pay to taste and they can taste as many times as they want,” Asbury said of the contest. “And then they vote … it’s really a simple event.”
Thomas, the youngest contestant, won the contest with his “Dragon’s Breath” chili that had a fair amount of heat added with two peppers, Carolina Reaper and Trinidad Scorpion. He also competed against his father, Brandon Grable, who made “Drunk Cow” chili created with 12 cuts of beef, five different beers and four types of peppers.
Thomas is no newcomer to the local food scene. He began his own small business last year, T Mans Fire Truck N Jerky, and sold his specialty jerky at the Sedalia Area Farmers Market.
“If you like spicy stuff it doesn’t burn, it just hangs with you for a while,” Brandon said of his son’s chili.
Placing second was Chris Marshall, of Sedalia, who won with his “Haunted Bastard” chili made with ghost peppers and a bottle of creamy, dark, “Dirty Bastard” beer. Marshall said it was his first time to compete in the chili cook-off at CBC, although he has entered two other contests and received awards.
“This one, I’ve kind of tweaked it a little bit,” he said of his chili. “This is better than one that won an award.”
Steve Ratliff, of Sedalia, placed third with his venison chili.
“Basically, it’s all venison meat,” he noted. “Then, just your basic fixings and then we go for a sweet taste at the beginning and heat at the end.
He added he was glad to enter the contest again this year.
“When they had it for the first time last year, I signed up for it,” Ratliff said. “It was a great time getting to visit with everybody for a great cause. So, when we saw they were having it again this year, we decided to try it again.
“Last year, I just went more for the mediocre heat,” he continued. “And, then this year I went for the sweet and then the heat at the end.”
Other chili cook-off contestants were Katy Kirby, Kevin Mongomery, Matthew Hawk, and Kenny Childs, all of Sedalia, and Bobbie and Craig Seals, of Warrensburg.
