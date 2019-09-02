Having a real fire truck and a business are possibly the dreams of many little boys. For one Sedalia young man, it’s already a reality.
Thomas Grable, 10, a Sedalia Middle School student, decided he wanted to make and sell jerky, not to buy toys but for something a little more important. Since Thomas’ dad, Brandon Grable, had a retired firetruck, Thomas decided what better way to market his jerky than to bring the fire truck along. This flashover idea created what is now T Mans Fire Truck N Jerky.
Since mid-June Thomas, his dad and the firetruck have been Friday regulars at the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market.
“Well, I wanted a car and dad said, ‘you’ll need to get a job and earn money for it,’” Thomas said Saturday. “So, I was like, ‘Dad can I start my own jerky company?’ And I am saving for my college fund.”
Thomas hand makes all of his jerky and so far has seven flavors with 95% to 98% of the ingredients coming from the local area.
“We get the meat from White Angus Ranch and from Evans Family Farms Pork,” he said. “We mostly work with the people at the market with our jerky. So, that’s where we get most of the stuff for it.”
Flavors include original, smoked barbecue, Mexican, coffee, jalapeño, Wild One (with habanero and jalapeño peppers) and peach. The most popular flavors so far are smoked barbecue and original. Thomas said he offers samples to customers when at the market.
Besides making the jerky, Thomas does the packaging and also created the label design. To look more professional, he had the labels printed through Andrew Felker with AFD Graphix.
Brandon, said his son, an only child, “has always been a little more mature” and when he came to him with the jerky idea he thought it would be a good learning process,
“He likes to read and things like that, he’s very knowledgeable,” Brandon explained. “He came to me with the idea and as a parent, I think the best thing you can do is help them grow.
“In life, you learn to fail as well as succeed,” he continued. “So, at 10 years old it’s a whole new thing, that’s why I was really ‘OK, let's do it.’ He’s just a very independent person, he wants to make his own way.”
Thomas said he wants to either be an architect or a LEGO designer when he goes to college. He also added he has a couple of new flavors to add to his jerky line but won’t “give away any spoilers” at this time.
If being an architect or designer falls through there is always a need for cooks and chefs. Brandon said his son has always loved cooking.
“Ever since he was little he’s always been in the kitchen with me helping,” Brandon said. “So, he’s got a very advanced knowledge for a 10-year-old … He knows all the seafood, he knows all his cuts of meat, and he’s learned how to make stuff.”
The first time Thomas cooked something was at age 5 when he made his dad squash soup with bread.
“The soup was delicious but the bread was horrible,” Brandon said smiling. “He’s always been very creative in the kitchen.”
Brandon said the first five flavors Thomas created for his jerky were very “unique.”
“One of them, still to this day is my favorite and that’s the coffee,” he noted. “I said, ‘how did you make coffee jerky?’ Trust me, there were five or six batches before he got the recipe right.”
“My dad’s kind of the taste tester,” Thomas added.
Thomas plans to branch out for the upcoming holiday season by offering gift baskets of jerky in combination with other wares.
“That’s something we’ll take special requests for on certain holiday gift baskets,” Brandon said. “And we’re going to put together some of our own.”
“We’ll maybe ask the other vendors at the Farmers’ Market if we can put some of their stuff in the baskets too,” Thomas added.
Due to being in the Sedalia Bandits Swim Club and going back to school, T Mans Fire Truck N Jerky may not be at the SAFM every Friday this fall, but people can find the jerky on Facebook or by calling 913-951-6073.
