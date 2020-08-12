Yesterday, Aug. 11, 2020, my husband Darren and I celebrated our 31st wedding anniversary. I had been thinking about it for weeks; how could it be that 31 years have come and gone so quickly?
When we were younger, we would talk about people in our church who had been married this long and wonder how on earth they did it. Now we know.
Marriage is an art. It is full of mountains and valleys, sunshine and rain, joy and sadness, happiness and frustration, all of which must be handled using the paintbrushes of love and forgiveness.
I have heard the statement, “You are the perfect couple” so many times throughout our marriage, and I suppose they are right. We are best friends; the truest of friends. We know everything about each other and can finish a sentence for one another. We know what the other is thinking (most of the time) when we are with a group of people.
However, our lives together have not been perfect. In all honesty, there have probably been more difficulties throughout our marriage than not. We are not always open about those moments. We choose not to share our differences publicly because that only leads to more unwelcomed drama and discourse, but they are there nonetheless.
It has been through those difficulties that we have grown into life partners who have created a bond like glue. He still becomes aggravated at me when I spend too much money on the grandkids, and I still roll my eyes when he says that he’s going golfing on a weekend when we have made a prior commitment. There are even times when the struggles of life become so heavy that we find ourselves torn and divided. So much so, that one or the other (if not both of us) will make a mistake.
When we are going through a storm, it can sometimes become overwhelming. So many bad things can happen at one time that lead us to believe we just can’t make it through. What I want to share with you is that you can.
The first 10 years or so of marriage are probably the most difficult. Learning each other takes time and effort. Forgiveness takes painstaking work on the part of both husband and wife.
I remember sitting with my pastor when I was around 30 years old and I said, “There should be a book of instructions on marriage.” He looked me square in the eye and said, “There is!” He held up his Bible and said, “God already thought of that.” And that is when we began to rebuild our foundation.
You see, a foundation made of sand will inevitably sink, but a foundation made of concrete will hold together. Understanding God’s will for our lives became the foundation on which we constructed the rest of our marriage. We both agreed to learn what our roles would be and how we would move forward based on God’s promises.
Many people believe that if they have God in their lives, the sails of life will open wide, and the path will be made clear with smooth winds and waters to carry their ship to its proclaimed destiny. What a load of garbage that thought is! There is no such thing and don’t ever fall for that mentality.
God never promised that life would be perfect. Quite the opposite is true. If we read, study and put into practice what God really says, we find He already knew the challenges we would face, so He provided us with solutions ahead of time. He also promised to walk beside us as we make our way through the puzzle of life.
Far too often, I have seen the deterioration of the family unit because two people who vowed to live life as a team decided prematurely to end the relationship because they no longer felt “that spark” they once had. This leaves the family divided, the children at odds with their parents and themselves and the added pressure of new people coming into their lives.
If you have had to exit a relationship due to abuse of any kind, I am not speaking to you. It is better to leave an abusive relationship than to remain in it. I am speaking to those who become bored, have poor coping skills, lack critical thinking, don’t know how to implement forgiveness (or choose not to) or believe the grass is greener on the other side.
The same pastor I mentioned previously also told me if I were to walk through the fire, pay attention to what I can learn and allow God to work on my spouse, I would come out stronger and more in love with him than I ever knew I could be. He was right, and I’m glad I chose the more difficult road.
Happy anniversary, Darren. Thank you for building the boat and allowing me to be your first mate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.