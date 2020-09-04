You can learn a lot from a 17-year-old.
Frank, our cantankerous black pug, marked his 17th birthday just a couple of weeks ago. Depending on whose “dog years” calculator you use, his human age equivalent is somewhere between 85 and 119. He still gets around, a lot more slowly for sure, he has frequent wheezing attacks and his sight is on the decline, yet he is still full of personality and perseverance.
As we entered the summer months, our family hope was for him to reach his birthday in August. There were stretches where that was certainly in question, but his stubbornness kicked in and he reached the milestone. It was cause for a celebration and a bit of reflection.
In his own way, Frank has taught us a lot over the years, largely by being true to himself.
Always be guapo: Frank has always carried himself with remarkable self-assuredness. His confidence is off the charts. Even now, as his bladder control issues have resulted in him needing to wear an adult dog diaper, he still struts around like he’s on a runway. I call the diaper – basically an absorbent wrap fastened with Velcro – his cummerbund, since Frank is stylin’ and profilin’ in it. Since he was just a pup, we have always referred to Frank as “guapo,” which is Spanish for attractive or good-looking. We all could benefit from Frank’s example by showing a little more belief in ourselves and ignoring the haters.
Eat the meatloaf: Frank doesn’t get many table scraps, but when he does, meatloaf is clearly his favorite. Meatloaf is basic in the best ways. It is uncomplicated yet satisfying. It is reliable. Frank devours meatloaf with his whole being and is truly content when he’s had his fill. We should take pleasure in the smaller joys of daily life. Find your meatloaf and take it in with no regrets.
Curl up your tail: When Frank is content, his tail is curled up tightly and wags with a little twitch. When he is tired, frightened or generally off his game, his tail falls limp behind him. In these moments, my wife, Melany, will encourage him to “curl up that tail;” he usually does, and with that comes a change in demeanor. We all face times of uncertainty and adversity. We all have “don’t want to deal with it” days. A good way to tackle them is to take Frank’s lead, curl up your tail and be as positive as you can, even if just in short bursts.
Love your Mutti: Frank was my birthday present, but he has always gravitated to Melany, his “Mutti,” which is German for mother. She tells him on occasion that she didn’t even want to like him, but he knows better. He follows her throughout the house, begs to sit on her lap and does his best to let her know regularly that she is the center of his world. We all have people in our lives who stand by us, support us, encourage us, and even call us out when it is needed so we can set things right and be better. Like Frank, we all should make sure those people know just how important they are to us.
