If a movie about Maggie Borchers were to be made, a fitting title would be “It’s a Musical Life.”
Since becoming a member of Sacred Heart Church in 1986, Borchers has almost seamlessly been at the forefront of musical ministry for its congregation, planning, organizing and directing the vocal music that is part of most Masses, including Christmas services.
Borchers was raised in a Christian church home in Marshall, starting piano lessons and singing at age 5. She was involved with music in church and in high school, then carried her tunes with her to Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. Once a member of Sacred Heart, she quickly became a cantor and “honestly, that is where it all started for me,” she said.
Borchers has been a volunteer vocal music director ever since. Sacred Heart School kindergarten teacher Jeannine Dove, who has collaborated with Borchers through the years and directs the children’s choir, said Borchers “has shown a true dedication to music ministry at Sacred Heart since she joined (the church).” Dove added that since Borchers’ contributions of time and talent are all voluntary, “it shows how truly dedicated she is to bring song to the parishioners of Sacred Heart. She truly believes that song is a beautiful prayer.”
Borchers calls her preparation “methodical,” especially when it comes to music for Christmastime Masses. Her favorite part of the process is taking one song that will reflect into the next year and building around it. She will spend some time in prayer, then sit at the piano and go through several songs to find the one that will stand out.
“When it strikes, you go back to it two or three times and you know when you’ve hit it,” she said.
The music typically changes annually, but two pieces Borchers introduced last year are coming back: “Will You Come and See the Light?” and “Child of Joy and Peace.” The latter sparks reflections about current global issues.
“The words are so significant in it; in this time that we are going through in this world, (songwriter David Haas) could not have hit that more at a time that the world needs to hear these words,” she said. “We could have done songs that we had sung before, but I felt like these two songs had to be heard.”
Dove appreciates all that Borchers infuses into Sacred Heart’s musical experience.
“Maggie believes that music adds a spiritual touch to each church service, especially at Christmas time,” Dove said. “She chooses music carefully that will speak to church members through the message of the words and the beauty of the melody. She brings her musical talent as the pianist for this choir and she shares her truly angelic voice by singing with the choir, as well as singing solos.”
One key change that Borchers led was moving the adult choir from the upper area of the church down to the main floor. While the change was initiated by a loss – no longer having an organist – it has resulted in a gain in Borchers’ thinking.
“I feel like it brings everybody in the congregation that much closer. It brought me back to my youth,” she said. “The more you’re down among the people in a church, and not above and beyond where they can’t see you, I think you get greater enjoyment out of the music and more people are providing their voices. I feel like the Lord is coming through and we all are in unison.”
Dove and Borchers now focus on similar yet different services. Dove plans the music and directs the children’s choir for the 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service, and Borchers handles the adult choir and the midnight Christmas Mass. While their responsibilities now are separate, Dove relishes their collaborations.
“Maggie and I have always had a special bond when performing together,” Dove said. “During the ’90s, Maggie and I led the music for 8:30 (a.m.) Mass at Sacred Heart. I played the organ and sang while Maggie sang and directed the music. Our voices seamlessly fused together in harmony and rhythms. It was always like we knew exactly what each other were going to do musically. It is rare to find a fellow singer whose voice matches yours so perfectly.”
Borchers said giving her time and effort for her church is “always something I felt in my heart… This is my thing to give back to God and I treasure it.”
