Social media has become as common as sliced bread over the past twelve years. It has brought with it a new form of communication that is lightning fast and is read and heard by more people than we will ever know. Gone are the days of having to pick up the phone or visit someone in order to share news or family stories. For many, privacy is also gone.
I have a love-hate relationship with social media.
I love to see pictures of my family and friends along with their children, cousins, neighbors, dogs, cats, cousin’s cousins, etc. I love to see what’s happening in my area so that I can make plans well in advance to attend events. I enjoy prom and Cupid’s Ball pictures. I like to see what’s for sale because a bargain is a bargain and I’m all about a good bargain.
I love a good joke, a funny meme (who came up with that word?), videos of babies laughing and the achievements of friends and family.
I enjoy the fact that older people and those with disabilities have the ability to socialize easily. For some, social media is the only form of communication available, so I am thankful for that.
However, there are negatives about this platform that cause me angst.
Let’s begin with politics. It’s not my very least favorite thing, but it ranks right up there. Politics on social media has, in my opinion, lead to more division, hatred and dissension than anything I’ve ever witnessed. It has come to the point that if I don’t agree with someone on a political matter, I risk losing that person’s friendship both on and offline if I dare to comment with an opposing view. To me, that is ridiculous, but it is quickly becoming the basis of our division. It is dangerous and I don’t like it.
Next would have to be those who use social media to tell the world that their spouse has just irritated them. Listen up; unless you want my private opinion or advice about an unpleasant situation that you are experiencing, I don’t want to know about it. Besides, when you’re feeling better the next day and you have made up, your cute little, “Isn’t he just the best thing in the world” post is annoying. Yesterday you hated him and today he’s Captain Marvelous. It happens to all of us, but when you share it with the world, you look silly. Stop it, okay?
My least favorite part of social media is learning about tragic things that involve my family or those close to me before I can be contacted by the appropriate person. Bad news travels fast. It always has. But today, it can travel faster than heat in the desert.
Someone drives by a traffic accident, takes a picture and describes the gory details in great length. Someone hears on a scanner that an ambulance has been called to a residence and asks if anyone knows what’s going on. An arrest has been made and someone has something smart to say about it.
Recently, a young person who was very close to me passed away. A member of her family called very early that morning to make sure that I knew before I saw it on Facebook. This is what we now have to think about when someone near to us passes away because someone always wants to be the first to let everyone know that a tragedy has occurred. To me, this is inexcusable. There should be no race to beat an obituary to the punch. Those who need to know first should have the opportunity to be contacted by a loved one before they read about it on social media. Where has our sense of common courtesy and decency gone?
Perhaps worse than that, is the damage that addiction to social media can do. Students do poorly in school because they are more concerned about the attention they have received from the last “duck face” picture they posted. Married people spend more time looking at their phones than verbally communicating with each other. People feel an overwhelming desire to check what’s happening on social media while they are driving. Parents spend more time on their phones or computers than they do with their children.
I hope that moving forward, those of us who engage with social media will think about the effects it may have on us and others by how we utilize it. I am not above admitting that I have had to think long and hard about it myself. I am not innocent in this, but I am willing to do better. Are you?
Whatever you do, please don’t stop posting pictures of dogs. They are my favorite!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.