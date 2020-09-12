It’s been a busy week! Here are today’s stories, from light to not-so-light:
By the time you read this, I will be a day older – OK, a year older! I told Max long ago that September was a good month for a birthday: It’s generally warm enough to enjoy riding in the convertible, but cool enough to cuddle up in a light sweater in the evening. This year, though, Mother Nature is showing me what a March birthday is like. I prefer the real September. I’m looking forward to seeing what the next year holds – hoping it is a big bathroom shower. I was hoping for that as my birthday present, but it was not to be. I will have to settle for ...
THE CHIEFS WIN! I’ve inherited my father’s nervous habit of being unable to sit still while The Team is playing. I try, but I can’t take the anticipation of what comes next. I also have inherited his trait of calling plays out loud so the quarterback will know exactly what to do. Not that Patrick Mahomes needs my help.
Thursday night’s game showed that he doesn’t have to sparkle all over the field in order for the Chiefs to win. I hold fast to my original evaluation of him – not only does he have the magic touch for the game, he is also a leader, and, I think, an all-around good guy.
Next, voting season is upon us! Because of COVID, Missouri is this year offering more voting options than ever before. The legislature still opposes early voting, which would be simple, while avoiding people’s standing in line or missing work, but I hope it will soon see its way clear to passing legislation allowing early voting.
This year, though, we have the option to mail in our votes, along with either voting at polling places or voting absentee.
If you want to vote by mail, you must request a ballot from the Clerk’s office beginning now and going through Oct. 21. All mail-in ballots require voters’ signatures; most require notarized signatures, but some exceptions, including illness or risk factors for COVID, exist. Those exceptions are enumerated on the ballot affidavit. You MUST return these ballots by mail. If you need a notary public, I will do that for you. Just let me know when and where.
You can also request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you from the Clerk’s office, and then you can either drop it off at the Courthouse dropbox or mail it in. Alternatively, you can go to the Clerk’s office to vote absentee through 5 p.m. Nov. 2 if you can’t go to the polls on Nov. 3.
The final option is to head to the polls on election day and cast your vote then. The benefit of voting early by mail, voting early in-person absentee, or voting in person at the polls is that if you make an error on your ballot, you have the opportunity to correct the error. So if you mail or drop off your ballot, complete it carefully and send it EARLY!
Finally, I write this on the “Day of Infamy” for my and my daughter’s generations – Sept. 11. This day from beginning to end is emblazoned on my memory, starting with coming in from my walk and seeing the second plane fly into the South Tower and continuing until I cried myself to sleep that night. When I was born, Pearl Harbor was only 12 years old. Though I found that attack heinous, until 9/11, I never knew the forceful gut-punch of knowing that for some obtuse reason, another country attacked ours and killed unsuspecting people who were simply going about their daily lives.
Today, almost 20 years later, as I watch the remembrances and memorials, I can’t help but cry for the lost souls, the people damaged by the deaths of those they loved, and the heroes – firefighters, police officers, other first responders, volunteers – who did their jobs knowing they were more than likely going to their deaths. For us, 9/11 is a Day of Infamy, and just like Dec. 7, 1941, a day we should never forget.
