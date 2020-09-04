The word came down from Starbucks, and at the turn of the calendar into September, the festivities of Basic Girl Fall began.
You’ve all heard of “basic girl fall,” right?
If not, allow me to thoroughly explain this curious phenomenon.
Basic Girl Fall is the stylish woman’s annual autumnal celebration. In the waning of the year, she takes to the parks, the streets, and the coffee shops to celebrate all her favorite trimmings and trappings of fall. She wears special autumn garb: comfy leggings, fuzzy boots, plaids in every color, a wool beret or chunky knitted stocking cap. She makes a pilgrimage to the pumpkin patch and the pick-it-yourself orchard. Her talismanic fall items include bouquets of orange leaves, tastefully arranged gourds, and miniature straw bales. She consumes many ritual foods, including roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate, but the main indicator that “basic girl fall” has reached its zenith is the use of pumpkin spice. Pumpkin spice, which contains no actual pumpkin, is a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger. It can be found in everything from cookies to candles to lotions, but its main use is in expensive blended coffee drinks. A pumpkin spice latte, or PSL, is the defining characteristic of a “basic fall.”
I enjoy autumn, but I will forever be shut out from becoming a devotee of Basic Girl Fall. My budget does not contain line items for luxury candles or the regular consumption of any coffee fancier than Aldi’s “Barissimo Breakfast Blend.” I have never been able to wear a beret. And I do not enjoy pumpkin spice in anything, except the occasional slice of Thanksgiving pie.
It is for this reason I have taken it upon myself to create “Redneck Girl Fall,” a parallel celebration of the dying of the year that I feel will be both more relevant and more accessible to those of us ladies who live the rural life. Here I have compiled a short list of the simple pleasures of redneck autumn, a reminder to enjoy. Happy Fall, Y’all!
• Muck boots: Whether you’re stepping out of your minivan into a frozen mud puddle, hiking through soybean stubble to the truck, or just watching out for cow sh*t, knee-high waterproof boots are this season’s must-have style item.
• Mothballs: Yankee Candle’s fall line features scents like “Autumn Embers” and “Whipped Pumpkin.” Your autumnal aromas are a bit more pungent. Celebrate with “The Damn Mice are In My Tractor Again” and “Grandma’s Attic is Ready for Winter.”
• Beer: No, no, not the watery light stuff you drink in the summer while you’re mowing the lawn. Fall calls for real beer. Beer with some body and flavor. Beer like Busch. Or Budweiser. As the old guys call it, “bread in a can.” Even better, have a Stag. Do they still make Stag? Antlered deer and metallic golden tones are the perfect heralds of fall.
• Apples: Farm-fresh apples. Already boxed or bagged. Using someone else’s labor. Because there’s no way you’re paying that kind of markup to have to pick them yourself. You work outside every other day of the week. Mama didn’t raise no fool.
• Hayrides: Hayrides are the quintessential farm girl fall activity. It’s best if both the tractor and the bales must belong to someone in your family, but it’s not truly authentic until someone in your party has a near-miss with mortal roadway injury. Remember to steady yourself and stay seated. Especially if you’ve been drinking Stag. That pavement comes at you fast.
• Butchering Time: Before there was pumpkin spice, there was pork. Though butchering time is a redneck tradition that is sadly dying out, it’s time to reclaim our heritage. Chops, hams, bacon, lard … beats a latte any day of the week.
• Combine Harvesters: The ultimate luxury item. Costs more than my house and is 12 times as useful. If you can’t afford one (and who can?) you can always go sit for hours in your dad’s combine, eating Slim Jims and drinking water from a dusty thermos as he talks about tires, this year’s yields, and his cool new GPS.
• Pumpkins: Pumpkins are versatile and enjoyed by everyone. But your flair is different from those basic girls. You’re in this for the long haul. You let those squash sit on the porch — September, October, November … did you know pumpkins are great decor for Christmas? In fact, if you keep them outside long enough, they will decay naturally, sowing the seeds of your very own front-yard pumpkin patch and giving you an early start for Redneck Girl Fall 2021. Ask me how I know.
