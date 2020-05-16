The COVID-19 crisis has required us to add new words to our vocabulary: coronavirus, pandemic, social distancing, self-isolation, quarantine, etc. I’m pretty good about observing some of the protocols but in other areas I have problems.
I’ve got social distancing down pat, and can estimate 6 feet of separation from others within a few inches, and will stare down anyone who invades my space. I’m also careful to wear my face mask when needed, even though I risk passing out from oxygen deprivation.
What I really excel at is self-isolation. I’m so self-isolated that I’ve forgotten what it’s like to be around other people, and my social skills — never that great to begin with — will require an extensive rehab should I ever need them again.
Just to remember what it’s like to go out, I sometimes watch pre-COVID-19 TV commercials. It’s usually a mixed crowd living it up at a bistro, eating and drinking and laughing uproariously between bites and gulps. I consider reporting them to the lockdown police but then remember it’s just a commercial.
Knowing how important social contacts are in preserving one’s mental and physical health, I socialize in the evenings with my Siamese cat Smokey. It tends to be a rather one-sided conversation, but it beats talking to myself, which is never a good sign mental health-wise.
We’re told to avoid crowds, which is pretty easy to do since there aren’t any crowds today.
Remembering to wash my hands is a challenge. Constant hand-washing used to be a symptom of an obsessive-compulsive problem (think of Lady Macbeth), but the coronavirus has made it the new normal.
After running a few errands (self-isolation doesn’t mean you’ve quit eating, gassing up your car and paying bills) I didn’t rush to wash my hands, but I should have, considering all the surfaces I remembered touching that had been touched by others: the ATM machine at Central Bank, the cart I pushed at Walmart, opening the door twice at the post office, fishing letters out of my mailbox, all of which prompted me to do my obligatory 20-second hand washing and to be more diligent in the future.
But it’s my face, which I’m not supposed to touch, that gives me the most difficulty. Considering my long history as a nose-picker, eye-rubber, lip-peeler and chin-stroker, that was only to be expected.
If your ears count as part of your face, I’m fiddling around there as well, as do all who wear hearing aids. And try shaving without touching your face.
I suspect the fair sex may have more difficulty in this area than men, considering the necessity of applying cosmetics.
The internet is full of advice on coping with various aspects of the coronavirus. I found this idea particularly helpful: If you have a beer in each hand you won’t touch your face.
As bad as this pandemic is, it’s good to know that it hasn’t succeeded in killing off our sense of humor at a time when we need it the most.
