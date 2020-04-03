Homeschool is the new cool! Or something like that. For better or worse, it’s what we’re all up to this spring. Nearly every mother and father has been transformed into a teacher, and inside each home, classrooms are flourishing with the help of online instruction and very patient educational professionals working to help their students from afar.
We could look at this time as an unfortunate setback for our children. It’s certainly difficult to teach in a new setting, at odd and sundry times of day, sandwiched in between working from home and cooking and cleaning for a new volume of people. Kids could easily fall behind in the classical subjects of “reading, ‘riting and ‘rithmetic.” On the other hand, we could look at this as an opportunity to lean into the whole homeschooling business. This spring is the perfect time to incorporate all those lessons you wish your kid knew, but can’t get at traditional school. Out here at the Schleicher Acre Homeschool of Child Labor for Increasingly Feral Little Ones, I have developed a creative and engaging weekly lesson plan. I’ll provide an example below that you can use for the benefit of your own home. Please direct all thank-you letters to my editor. Please direct all critical letters to your trash can.
Sample Syllabus
Cooking (40 minutes-1 hour per day): We’ve been spoiled by plentifully available restaurant meals and fresh grocery staples. But has it made us dull and predictable in our cuisine? Necessity is the mother of invention, and boy, are we inventing new meals up in here! Lessons include food safety (“back of the freezer casserole”) texture and taste (“limp vegetable soup”) and appetizing presentation (“peanut butter on the spoon”). When this is all over, they’ll be ready for college at Le Cordon Bleu.
Music Appreciation (20 minutes): It is possible that the entire known musical world exists on Spotify. So introduce your children to the historical greats. My little ones have been particularly enlightened by “Bad Bad Leroy Brown,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and “There’s a Tear in my Beer.”
Conservation (5 minutes): It’s never too early to learn good stewardship of our planet’s most precious resources: Water. Air. Toilet Paper. Issue each child their own roll of TP and make them responsible for whatever happens next — they will have to use newspaper when it runs out. This will also facilitate a bonus lab on politics and human behavior as older and stronger siblings manipulate, barter with, or simply beat younger ones into submission and annex their wealth.
Psychology (10 minutes): This discipline presents exciting new horizons. Conducting experiments on a vulnerable population of confined subjects is generally considered unethical, and at the very least requires approval from the FDA. Now it will happen naturally! Testable questions include: “how many days can children go without a nap before breaking down?” “what are the physical effects on preschoolers who eat grass out of the yard?” and “see what happens if you yell ‘MOM!!!’ one more time!”
Government (1 hour): The form of government of the United States of America is a constitutional democratic republic. The form of government in this house is a benevolent fascist dictatorship with strong religious undertones. I can conscript you into cleaning up the living room and imprison you for not eating your supper. The only appeals judge is your father. May God have mercy on your souls.
Chemistry (20 minutes): Every substance in nature has different properties. Therefore, the stains they create must be removed in different ways. Show your children the proper way to clean mud, coffee, mustard and even pomegranate-flavored KoolAid from the carpet. Try not to cry.
Penmanship/Art (15 minutes): Learn about color, scale, clarity and medium as your whole family creates a blaze orange message that can be read by passing rescue helicopters.
Religion (20 minutes): A good prayer of “contrition” is “Father God, I am sorry for whatever I’ve done to deserve this.” A good prayer of “supplication” is, “Dear Jesus, please don’t let these people commit me to an institution.” A good prayer of “thanksgiving” is “Thank you, heavenly father, that my children still go to bed at 8 p.m.”
But a really good prayer is “Thank you, Lord, for this day, my health, and my family. We have all we need when we rest in your love. Welcome the departed into your kingdom, comfort the sorrowing, heal the sick, and bless all those who are out in the world, battling diligently to make it a better place. Forgive us for our many sins, bring us closer together during this time, and help us learn true gratitude for the things we have. Even if we’re out of toilet paper, Happy Meals and sanity. In the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Ghost, Amen.”
