Most Sunday mornings in the little rock church right across the street from Becky Ellison’s house, Miss Frances Crenshaw led all the Sunday School children in singing of the best songs ever. “Jesus Loves Me” was on the Top Ten list, as was “Joy Bells” and “The B-I-B-L-E.” My personal favorite, though, was “I’ve Got the Joy.” You know the one: “I’ve got the joy, joy, joy, joy, down in my heart,” with the totally non-understandable third verse, “I’ve got the peace that passeth understanding down in my heart.” I had no idea what those words were, nor did I understand what they meant, but boy, oh, boy, did I belt out something right along with Miss Crenshaw.
Since those halcyon days, though, I have discovered what the words are – and I still search for the feeling of their meaning. The way I look at it, “peace that passeth understanding” should give us freedom from worry or fear, the ability to, as someone from “Frozen” sang, “let it go” – the feeling of, well, complete peace. The problem is that it’s hard for us to do that.
We worry about things. We let things get under our skin. We are unkind to people about whose circumstances we know little.
Let’s take a break for a few days and really try to find the peace in the song.
Today, I wish for the peace that passeth understanding for some of my friends who have recently endured tragedy and whose lives have changed forever. I also include in my petition people who look to the future with uncertainty because of a lost job. Having been in that position a few Christmases ago, I fully understand that anxiety. Eventually, peace may come, but getting there is a challenge.
I also wish for peace for people who have received frightening medical diagnoses. This past year, I have had a couple of scares, but both turned out to be nothing. I know well the cold fear that comes with, “The test results should be back in a week or so.” I felt no peace during that week, and I expect few in that position do. I will make my wish anyway, hoping that someone finds the peace to breathe more easily as he or she waits.
Finally, I wish for that kind of peace for my friend Terry and for his wife, Hilary. She suffers from pulmonary hypertension, the condition that caused the death of Natalie Cole, which is more commonly described as high blood pressure in the lungs. Right now, Hilary is in the intensive care unit of a New York hospital, and I fear that is where she will remain until one of two things happens: she either receives a double lung transplant, or she will die.
I have watched that specific kind of agony twice – the helplessness of a caregiver who can do nothing to help a spouse who struggles to breathe. As I ask for prayers for Terry and Hilary during church most weeks, I remember saying the same kinds of prayers for four other people – two of whom received new lungs, and the other two, who joyfully watched their spouses take new breaths after years of worry and sadness.
That kind of relief, though, comes at a price – someone must die so that someone else can live. That is a hard fact to digest. We all die, however. As Bishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama said in their book, “The Book of Joy,” and I am paraphrasing here, the Earth couldn’t hold all of us, so we must die and leave room for others. Knowing that I am a future organ donor gives me a certain feeling of peace – when I die, some good will come of it. It will give some person – or persons – a second chance at life, or a second chance to see. I pray Terry and Hilary’s peace will come as did Jim and Mary Jo’s, and Randy and Linda’s – with joy and hope.
All in all, the peace that passeth understanding is out there waiting for us to find it. This Christmas season, my hope for you – and for me – is that we do.
