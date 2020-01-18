In order to write this, I have to admit something that I do, that some men would call un-manly: I watch soap operas.
I guess I could blame it on my late mother because I have clear memories from my childhood of her listing to the radio soap opera “Stella Dallas” as she did her housework. Actually, I watch only one soap opera every weekday, “The Young and Restless,” but I think all soap operas are basically the same. In fact, I think they steal each other’s plots from time to time.
There are some things that go on in soap operas that make me cringe. For instance, you need a scorecard to keep track of who has been married to whom through the years. My best guess is they have all been married to each other at some time during the show’s run, and there are more half-brothers and sisters than you would find in a ‘60s commune. Another cringe-worthy thing is that none of the people in soap operas have peripheral vision. I find myself yelling at the television “They are right there, peeking around the corner in plain sight!” It does no good, of course — the actor goes right ahead and tells the secret that the person peeking is not supposed to know.
The thing that bothers me most is the way the children are in soap operas, and I think that is because my kids never acted like soap opera kids. Soap opera kids are very neat — they never leave their toys out, they never leave crumbs on the couch, and they never leave parts of un-eaten pizza on the coffee table. The main thing about soap opera kids, however, is they are invisible most of the time or away in boarding school. Soap opera kids also grow up very fast; sometimes they go away to boarding school at a very young age, and when they return a short time later they are ready to attempt a takeover of their father’s business or have an adult relationship with an actress who in real life would be two or three times their age if the time was counted in anything but soap opera years.
With all this, people will probably wonder why would I watch such a show? I will just say how else will I find out if someone will finally give Adam what he deserves, will Victor’s new heart keep beating as he goes through trauma after trauma, and will Jack’s hair finally crack and fall off? How could I not keep watching a show that features rich people who prove every day that money can’t buy happiness, and somehow they can drink as much as they want without falling over? (Except for Nicki of course, who seems to go from alcoholic to sober as a judge at the drop of a plotline.)
I guess that’s it — judge me if you will, just don’t bother me at 11 a.m. weekdays. I will be watching my soap opera.
