As many of you know, education is a very important topic for me. I served on the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education for six years and learned so much that I never knew before having served.
Several people have asked what I took away from that experience that struck me the most. There are many things, but one firmly stands out and that is the deterioration of the family unit.
Divorce is one aspect of breaking down the family unit, but there are many forms of dysfunction. Drug use, emotional and physical abuse, neglect, financial problems, constant moving and poor role modeling are only a few of the forms of breakdown I witnessed as a board member.
Divorce may not hold the No. 1 spot on the list, but that is where I’ll begin.
No matter how you look at it, divorce is hard on everyone involved. When adults are in the midst of a divorce, their personal pain is often accompanied by bitterness, resentment and anger. Those emotions, although almost never intentionally, are passed down to the children through conversations they shouldn’t hear. Negativity is soaked up like a sponge by young minds and they often blame themselves for their parent’s feelings.
These emotions must be vented and that usually happens inside the safety of the school. They know someone will pay attention to them when they display poor behavior. When children are in this situation, negative attention is better to them than no attention. Their little minds haven’t developed coping strategies, so they release the confusion they feel through disruptive behavior. This behavior in the classroom sets the class back anywhere from several minutes to an hour, depending upon the severity of the incident.
I do not wish to imply that all divorces are the cause of behavioral issues in the classroom. I have witnessed a number of divorces that were amicable and focused on the well-being of the children. Divorced people can and should remain friends for the sake of the children, if at all possible. I have also witnessed the impossible. Those are tough, but if one parent can provide nurturing and assistance through counseling, it helps the child by providing an alternative place to vent their frustration and offers them the opportunity to learn how to build coping skills.
Emotional and physical abuse occurs more frequently than you would imagine. Often times these are the most difficult to recognize because children have been taught to keep secrets through threats of more violence. Teachers, counselors and administrators work hard to identify and confront these issues for the sake of the student. Nonetheless, the consequences of this abuse are behavioral issues in the classroom.
If you are a parent who uses drugs in front of (often with) your child, there are some things you should consider. When children hear things like, “You can’t tell anyone” or “they’ll take you away from us if they find out,” you are creating a recipe for disaster. Children are instinctively protective of their parents, but they are being taught at school that doing illegal drugs is not only wrong but is also a crime. The conflict becomes more than they can handle and one of two things happens. They either become angry or sad (sometimes both).
If they become angry, it shows in the form of behavioral outbursts, non-participation, bullying and shaming. If they become sad, they withdraw and become depressed. These are most often the students who end up telling a teacher or counselor what is happening at home. At that point, the teacher and administrator are forced to hotline the parent. Children are often removed from their homes and what do we see: anger. It is a never-ending cycle. If you are a parent who is using illegal drugs, I know you are hurting, too. Please find the courage to seek help.
If you are lacking in parenting skills and you recognize it, good for you! Go to your child’s school counselor and ask for assistance. There is a plethora of help waiting for you. Do not be afraid or ashamed. It’s OK to ask for help.
Teachers don’t have the luxury of simply teaching. They are friends, counselors, private investigators, mediators, and so much more. They are mandated to do all of these things as well as teach our students the things they are there to learn. It is no wonder we are seeing more and more burnout in this profession. The mental strain and pressure is exhausting.
The next time you see a teacher or school administrator, thank them for the special work they do because, without them, our community would be far worse than many already perceive it to be. I’ll discuss that perception with you another time.
