“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal ...”
On Thursday, the Supreme Court entered judgments that on the surface seem to adhere to and amplify Thomas Jefferson’s idealistic, yet hopeful, words. The Supreme Court, in two 7-2 votes, said, essentially, that no one is above the law – not even the President of the United States.
One of the cases originated, of course, a while ago, when our current President’s “fixer,” Michael Cohen, testified in front of Congress and implicated the President in insurance fraud, tax fraud, and campaign finance law violations. In the event you have been under a rock for the past three or so years, Mr. Cohen told Congress that the President had undervalued his properties for tax purposes, inflated the values of his properties for insurance purposes (so that if anything happened to the properties, he would be reimbursed far beyond their actual values), and structured deals with two women, paying them to keep quiet about his illicit affairs with both of them, using his money to reimburse his lawyer for the funds, fraudulently categorizing the reimbursement as “legal fees.” Then the State of New York attempted to subpoena Mr. Trump’s tax returns and other financial documents to determine whether, in any of those instances, a crime had been committed.
The second case also originated from Mr. Cohen’s testimony to Congress, after which, Congress, using its oversight powers, attempted to determine whether, in Richard Nixon’s words, “...your President is a crook.” Congress subpoenaed Mr. Trump’s tax returns and other financial documents to determine whether evidence exists showing the President to have violated the law as Mr. Cohen testified.
Though all U.S. Presidential candidates for the past 45 or so years have made their tax returns public, Mr. Trump inexplicably didn’t want to expose his financial information for the voting public to see. He, therefore, sent his lawyers to attempt to quash (I love to say “quash”) the subpoenas, arguing, seriously, that the President of the United States is immune to any charge and any investigation while he/she is in office.
If you recall, in 2016, then-candidate Trump said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any voters. His lawyers actually argued that position. When asked about it by the Justices, the lawyers said, yes, the President could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and should not be stopped by law enforcement, arrested, detained, charged with a crime, or stand trial.
Somehow, this doesn’t comport with all men being created equal. I have a sneaking suspicion that if anyone else shot someone on Fifth Avenue, that person would be stopped, arrested, detained, charged with a crime, and would stand trial.
Fortunately, seven members of the Court agree. They said that no one – no one – is above the law. What applies to everyone else also applies to the President of the United States. In the New York case, the Court said the subpoenas could go forward as if they were against any defendants: the defendants could try to fight them, but if the Court ordered them to appear or produce documents, they would have to. In the case regarding Congress, the Court said Congress would have to show the subpoenas were directed toward a legitimate purpose and were not just to harass or cause problems for the President, but that the President would eventually have to comply.
But this stuns me: Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented. They didn’t see it the same way the majority did. In essence, their message was that Nixon wouldn’t have had to turn over the tapes and Bill Clinton wouldn’t have had to submit to a deposition. If that were the case, would Nixon have had to resign? Would Bill Clinton have escaped perjury and his resulting impeachment?
All these cases show that the President is subject to the same laws that keep you and me in check. That is the way it should be. Regardless of how you feel about this President, you should see that the law affects him as it did Nixon or Clinton – or you and me.
All men – and women. Created equal.
