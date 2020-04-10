This week, I am amazed again. I am amazed at the number of people who continue to compare this pandemic with the flu. This is not the flu. In the U.S., COVID-19 claims the lives of 3.6% of those who contract it (Johns Hopkins). The flu? According to the CDC, in 2017, .02% of the people who had the flu died from it. This is not the flu!
I am amazed by the continued lack of testing for the virus. If you believe the President, we have tested 2 million people, but that is a mere .06% of our total population. Additionally, people report being unable to receive testing though they have symptoms. Therefore, when the President inexplicably says anyone who wants a test can get a test, he is flat wrong.
I am amazed by Kansas’ legislature, who overrode the governor’s order to cancel church gatherings this weekend to avoid large groups’ coming into contact with someone who might have the virus. God won’t mind if the Kansas faithful celebrate the resurrection at home this year.
I am amazed by the judicial system, specifically the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court. Both courts refused to allow the Wisconsin governor to postpone this week’s primary election, although other states have done so. The courts also overturned the governor’s executive order to alter the absentee ballot rules in order to help people stay inside and vote. Thousands of people went out to stand in line for hours to vote, although the governor, 10 or so days before, had issued a stay-at-home order. Had those people not done so, they would have been unable to exercise their right to vote, thereby being disenfranchised. As I continue to read about the situation from different sources, it seems the courts made their decision based on political reasons rather than the idea of public safety. They should be ashamed.
Regardless of these disappointments, I am more amazed by people’s ingenuity and care for others.
I read and hear about groups in different cities who band together to get food to people who need to stay inside because they have health issues that put them at higher risk to get coronavirus. A restaurant is selling T-shirts with an image of Dr. Fauci, the infectious disease expert we have all come to know and love, in Uncle Sam’s uniform. Dr. Fauci is pointing and saying, “I want YOU – TO STAY HOME!” That restaurant has made so much money it is able to continue paying all its staff.
A young man in Texas has started a group that allows people on the front lines to order food from local restaurants, and then he and his band of merry men and women pick up the food and deliver it. He is raising money for his effort so the nurses, doctors, hospital staff, and others who risk their lives to care for others do not have to pay for their meals.
A woman in Pennsylvania tells of her husband’s Thursday morning breakfast group. They are all Vietnam vets, and though they can’t go out to the restaurant anymore, each of them continues to tip the waitresses who wait on them every week.
In Sedalia, the Democrat reports a teacher has figured out a way to make face shields for the hospital by using a 3D printer. Teachers from the various schools have done drive-bys, honking and waving to their students. Open Door is open. The Community Café continues to serve.
Elsewhere, churches are providing videos and online meetings to meet the needs of those who desire a Sunday morning – or other morning – service. People are calling their elderly neighbors to check on them. Families are connecting via online meeting services such as Zoom, and friends are enjoying the newest craze: virtual happy hour together via Zoom or FaceTime.
We will make it to the other side of this. Amaze me next week by staying in and staying safe. Check out J. Aaron Simmons’ philosophy lecture series on Facebook. Be kind. Love one another. Check on your neighbor. Smile. Take time to meditate quietly. Read a book – or two. Be amazing. Really.
