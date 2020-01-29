The Encyclopedia of the State of Missouri, edited by Howard Conrad and published in 1901 by the Southern History Company, features an article about Sedalia founder George R. Smith that presents Smith as a paragon of virtue, progressive foresight, and wisdom. The article is unsigned, but the nature of the praise in the article suggests it may have been written by his daughters Sarah Smith Cotton and Martha Smith, who adored their father and believed him to be perfect. However, the article leaves out information about Smith that might make him seem less than the paragon he was portrayed to be.
Smith was instrumental in getting the railroad line through central Missouri to run from Jefferson City to Kansas City along a ridge south of the Missouri River rather than along the river itself. This route opened much of central Missouri including Pettis and Johnson counties to development. The railroad also added to the development of counties along the river by expanding commerce and trade in those counties. Smith deserves credit for much of this development.
Towns sprang up approximately every eight to 10 miles apart to provide a spot for the train to take on the wood to fire the boiler and the water needed to generate steam to power the train. Post offices were placed in the towns or moved to the newly established towns to provide mail service. The towns grew as merchants and businessmen moved in to provide goods and services for the residents.
Smith failed, however, in his attempt to convince the railroad to come through Georgetown, then the county seat of Pettis County. The article does not mention Smith’s efforts on Georgetown’s behalf but does detail Smith’s response. In 1856, Smith purchased land along the railroad’s route. The article does not mention that the railroad set its route after Absalom McVey gave the railroad a right of way a few miles south of Georgetown through land owned by his second wife. Neither does the article mention that Smith had to borrow money to purchase the land.
The article explains that Sedalia was named after Sarah, whose nickname was Sed, because Smith had named a flatboat after her sister Martha, whose nickname was Bett. The change from Sedville to Sedalia was suggested by Josiah Dent, a family friend from St. Louis, who believed that the name Sedalia resembled the Latin word “sedilia” meaning seat, because “General Smith desired the removal of the county seat to the new town.” The change from Sedilia to Sedalia was made to make the town’s name sound smoother.
Smith, according to the article, “used his means liberally” to make Sedalia grow. He gave the railroad every fourth lot along the tracks. The article does not mention the hold over the town ownership of this much land gave the railroad, nor does it mention the control Smith had because of ownership of the lots he retained. Smith also donated land to businesses, churches, and schools. Discussion of the element of Smith’s control over these enterprises is also omitted from the article. The article does mention that Smith served on the Board of Directors of the railroad company and on the boards of many other enterprises, so the element of control is implied.
Smith’s political life was as complicated and as interesting as his business life, and covered with as many omissions by the Encyclopedia. Next week’s column describes his political life.
