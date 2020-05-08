On the 5th day, in the month of May, in the year 2020, during the great SARS-Cov-2 pandemic, a man died.
It was the most important thing that happened in that year. Maybe ever.
The man was an ordinary one by all accounts: a husband, a father, an employed professional. A musician. A friend and mentor. He was not a celebrity, a superhero, or a mover and shaker. He would not have wanted to be described as such, because he did not believe himself to be those things. He was an honest man, brutally so, and did not believe in putting on airs of importance.
No, there was nothing about Michael W. Adams, age 55, that would have suggested to the outside observer that this man’s death was the most important thing that had happened in the whole world at that time. Nothing, in fact, to suggest his death was different from that of any other man’s. But his passing put cracks in the very fabric of the universe.
What can one man do to cause such a profound change simply by his absence?
He can go to work in the sun and in the rain, to provide for his family, but also for the people who depend on his skill and service. He can love — his spouse, his parents, his children, his friends — and model for them how to love others. He can teach a lesson or share an opinion that makes people think, remember, and share again. He can laugh and cause others to laugh. He can play the guitar.
For far too long we have saved our ink and our tales of praise for the extraordinary individual, one whose deeds shout “look at me.” But that man has already received his reward. He has been a celebrity in life, and in death will fade slowly into obscurity.
Not so for this man. Or these men, I should say, for this story can be told not only of Michael W. Adams but of each of the ordinary men alive in every corner of the world. For each of these honest, hardworking, loving, and hidden men, death comes as a rest from their labors and their works do follow them.
Fame and renown die away. Ordinariness, however, grows deeper and wider forever until it becomes a legend of pure love, the only everlasting material of the universe. An ordinary man’s legacy becomes larger than life, not from a lack of honesty, but because the ordinary deeds we do from love are larger than life itself. They run up into eternity and out into infinity. In this way, the first shall be last, and the last first.
If you want to be the most important man in the universe, be like Michael W. Adams. Get up, go to work, find pride and joy in your skill and labor. Love someone, many someones. Be there for them in their best moments and in their worst. Learn, teach, search. Share your opinions and make others think. Laugh. Tell jokes. Play the guitar. In this way, you too will create a ripple strong enough to crack the fabric of the universe. It will never stop. You might rest from your labor, but your works will follow you into eternity.
Even this much, this ordinary life, might look like an endless and unconquerable journey. It is littered with the valleys of grief, the shadows of heartbreak, the hills of excruciating and thankless hard work and illness and finally, death.
But Michael W. Adams, age 55, would look you straight in your eye, flash a chiding grin, and say, “Ain’t no hill for a stepper.”
In this way, an ordinary man becomes a legend forever.
