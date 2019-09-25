Readers of the Sedalia Democrat were as shocked as the reporter who called the treatment of Mrs. Jane Thomas and her sons at the county poor farm a “pitiful case.” Thomas had left the poor farm and walked 12 miles to Sedalia through the snow while carrying her disabled son because she said she was being denied food and was beaten while there.
On Tuesday, Jan. 29, 1878, just two days after the grim report, the Democrat printed another side of the story, suggesting that poor farm superintendent Anderson was a “good, kind-hearted, Christian gentleman, incapable of doing a cruel act.”
The article intended to discover whether Anderson had allowed a couple at the poor farm, Mr. and Mrs. Macon, to gain control and misuse their power. The article noted the “improbability” of anyone leaving a warm, dry, home, with adequate food in such bad weather without good reason. However, the reporter had told the story, and now felt obligated to investigate whether Mrs. Thomas had a reason to leave.
After hearing discussion of his original article, the reporter interviewed Dr. J.P. Thatcher, physician appointed to treat those at the poor farm. Thatcher noted that Mrs. Thomas had stayed at the poor farm three or four times, but had left each time in a “fit of rage and passion seldom seen outside a police station.” He pointed out that Thomas should be held in sympathy, even pitied, because of her circumstances — she was a widow who could not work because her two physically disabled sons required a great deal of care.
Showing a great deal of understanding, Thatcher also said that Mrs. Thomas was to be pitied because of her “uncontrolled and uncontrollable” bad temper that caused her to “lash with her tongue” those who upset her, often without reason.
The reporter inquired about the treatment Mrs. Thomas received and was told the family had a room of their own and adequate food. Breakfast consisted of biscuits made with white wheat flour served with molasses, meat, and coffee. For dinner, they had cornbread, meat, vegetables, and coffee, with extra food on Sundays. Thatcher had told the inmates that they could ask for and receive extra food, and other inmates confirmed that the portions were more than adequate.
Thatcher’s response to the allegations of beating was more complex. Mrs. Thomas and Carrie Macon had “fell out,” that is, developed a quarrel over some minor issue. Mrs. Thomas “turned loose some of her ingenious vernacular in a very forceful manner.” Mrs. Macon responded with some belligerence. When Mr. Macon tried to separate the fighting women, Mrs. Macon attempted to kick Mrs. Thomas.
Thatcher explained that the Macons were not placed in charge of the poor farm. Mr. Macon was hired to work there and Carrie, an inmate, was given tasks to perform as all inmates were, up to their ability to do so. Mrs. Macon had a disabled daughter who suffered from epilepsy; Mr. Macon was “slow” mentally. Both worked in the poor farm kitchen and laundry and performed their jobs adequately.
Next week’s column continues to try to explain the many sides of this story.
