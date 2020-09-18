I am cancer free again! Three years, 25 days … who’s counting, right? Time to put my hand to the plow and get back to normal again — whatever that means.
Seems like we’re all asking ourselves that question right now, about the pandemic, about the political discourse, about various national crises. It’s time to “get back to normal,” people say. But how?
For some, it means restaurants and sporting events open for business. For others, it means school and work on a regular schedule. Others want a sense of national peace and unity and an end to civil unrest. All good goals. But here’s the problem, and take it from someone who’s been down this road: life is changed, forever. There is no going back to what we had before.
I’m so sorry.
Once you’ve been seriously ill — and as a nation we are ill, both physically and spiritually — you can never return to the normalcy you enjoyed in the past. You can convalesce, you might even heal completely, but things are still not the same. There are tender spots and stress fractures, hesitations and anxieties and a whole gnarly mass of scars. There is also a new set of priorities and life experiences. But no more “normal.”
It’s a hard thing to come to terms with. Even after the pandemic is over and the contentious election decided, society will be different. Business will be different. Education will be different. You will be different. So much change, so fast, and very little time to mourn it. It’s not good for a body. (It’s not good for a soul either.) But just like a life-changing diagnosis, we had little choice in the matter.
However …
“There’s no great loss without some small gain,” as Ma Ingalls liked to say. It’s not just a flippant phrase, either. It’s a word of hope in the middle of desperation. She uttered it in the bleak and dangerous Long Winter of 1880, as her family’s supply of food and fuel dwindled to nothing on the frozen prairie.
What’s to be gained, then, amidst the loss of our old ways, our health, our security, our very normalcy?
That’s for us to decide. We, more than any other generation since WWII, have in our hands the power to shape a “new society in the shell of the old.”
After cancer treatment was over, and I had healed enough to begin enjoying myself, I had so many choices. I could never go back to being a “normally healthy person” again. But I could make decisions about my future with a sense of freedom that I hadn’t ever felt before. My spiritual and economic priorities changed. I changed my day-to-day schedule. I picked up new hobbies and cast out old practices that didn’t serve me well in body or mind. I renewed my commitment to the principles and people that were already important to me.
Now, we as a society will have this same opportunity. We could, of course, do nothing. We could attempt in a haphazard way to turn back the clock to the stroke of midnight, January 2020. We could keep on going exactly the way we had been and ignore all the ways things are different, all in the name of “getting back to normal.” But this would be foolish, futile, even dangerous.
“Change is essential to the body social,” wrote famous conservative philosopher Russell Kirk, “Just as it is essential to the human body. A body that has ceased to renew itself has begun to die. But if that body is to be vigorous, the change must occur in a regular manner, harmonizing with the form and nature of that body; otherwise change produces a monstrous growth, a cancer, which devours its host. The conservative takes care that nothing in a society should ever be wholly old, and that nothing should ever be wholly new. This is the means of the conservation of a nation, quite as it is the means of conservation of a living organism. Just how much change a society requires, and what sort of change, depend upon the circumstances of an age and a nation.”
We have new circumstances and new responsibilities in the coming age. We cannot go back to “normal,” but we can put our hands to the plow to create and renew a society that is better than what we had before.
