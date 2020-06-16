I have to admit it — I am a messy person! I am not a dirty messy person, just messy. My wife makes more of this than I do of course, and I will bet that is a universal thing in most houses.
My biggest mess is actually things connected to my attempts at writing and made up mostly of scraps of paper with some idea or part of one written when I did not have time to sit down and put the thought on my computer. My mess can cause me a lot of problems when I try to remember something I know I have buried among the papers piled high in one place or another, and can’t find it. (My wife is no help at those times, and I think she even enjoys my frustration.) I also have a problem when I come across something in the pile I have written as part of a story, and can’t remember what I had in mind for the rest of it.
I can almost hear the neat-freaks who are reading this laughing at my problem that they see as something easily fixed with a good filing system. I do have a file cabinet, but the file folders are all empty and pressed against the front of the cabinet drawers by piles of notes. There are, however, things that happen with my messy filing system that have helped me finish a story or a poem I was having problems finishing. My messy files can also act as flashcards sometimes, and I can find inspiration on a piece of scrap paper buried deep inside the pile.
The ideas on the scraps of paper have been written in a variety of places; many of them are written in my car as I wait for my wife to come out of Walmart, Dollar Tree, the Dollar Store, or some other store on a shopping day. I even found a piece of bathroom tissue with my words written on it one day. I can’t recall where it came from. My wife would prefer having a neat husband I’m sure, but with our 60th anniversary coming in July, I think she knows that ship has sailed.
The poem below was something I pulled out of my messy filing system this week, and after some editing, I felt it might help prove my point — or my wife’s.
My Truths
Sitting here with my memory, thinking of my history,
I don’t believe I squandered my youth.
I sailed the seas of mystery, had a life the best for me,
And lived the way I wanted to in truth.
I wonder now when someone says they frittered life away
Now with the time to remember and reflect;
If given youth another day would they spend it that same way;
Careful, cautious, prudent, circumspect?
I hope it is not arrogance that I use to satisfy;
A less than perfect memory, that my truths rely.
