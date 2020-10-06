“Idle hands are the devil’s playground.”
This saying holds much deeper meaning now than it did when I was a child. Most youngsters today use their hands (fingers mainly) to focus on the latest technology. I have come to the conclusion that we are doomed if we do and doomed if we don’t allow young people to participate in online activity. After all, it is how many are receiving an education right now.
The problem begins when parents walk away from the online community that their children are engaging in. However, even if we do helicopter around them, youngsters can find many ways to get online without us, and they do.
A visit to a friend or relative’s house, a trip to the library, at school, the use of public internet at various places and even on your own home computer in dark mode can be your child’s “idle” place.
As I wrote last week, there are many anarcho-socialist, anti-government, weapons enthusiast, as well as many other forms of online militia groups tirelessly recruiting young people to participate in some form of anarchy. Children who haven’t learned the first thing about the way in which any government operates are being baited by anonymous online sources to carry out acts of violence and destruction. These anonymous creatures will fill a young person with energy by telling them how important they are to whatever the cause might be. They will lure them with promises of promotions to higher ranks within the online community for carrying out missions. Pretty soon, your child becomes part of a family.
Becoming part of a family that is secretive and sometimes lucrative is very appealing to children who are left to a computer for entertainment purposes. They can become anyone they chose to be when they are behind a screen. We see this with adults who take on different names in order to bully people or say things they wouldn’t otherwise say to people face to face. What makes us believe our children would not do the same?
However, the problem has become more than bullying. Today we see a spike in online-initiated violence and destruction never before seen. Where we once wore jackets or T-shirts to advertise our tribe, we now see rapidly growing “gangs” that cause more damage than we ever could with our leather jackets and patches.
Where at one time we met in a baseball field to “duke it out,” we now see young people being taught how to hack into bank accounts, industry data sources and many other important resources in order to gain information and money to grow their online family.
Teens are often targeted to carry out these actions because the penalties are less severe on youths than adults. Grown people use encrypted messages to remain anonymous and make it more difficult for law enforcement to track. These people are often from other countries, which raises the level of difficulty in tracking them.
If you have ever been scammed online, you already know this. It is simply more difficult to wrap your mind around your child becoming involved in something so vile. Please don’t miss the boat here. All you have to do is look at the year 2020 and what has become of the political arena. Ask yourself how this happened. Do you believe that it has all been a fluke? Someone accidentally stepped out of a laboratory with COVID-19 and it spread throughout the world? The protests in major cities occurred spontaneously or maybe a friend phoned a friend? The violence and looting simply spurred off of the gatherings?
How did everyone become so violently upset about injustice? I’m not asking why, but how. I believe that if you are a decent human you can answer the question why, but how did the angst come to a point of planned, unified and tactical violence? How did your son or daughter become part of a movement larger than anything you have ever seen? It’s called, “The Internet.”
So, knowing that our children must learn to manage and navigate the newest, ever-growing technology, how do we keep them from joining a violent or otherwise dangerous online group? We make our family a group within our homes.
If we make family our first priority, setting all other self-gratifying things aside, we can become their secret, resourceful, meaningful retreat from the rest of this scary world. It is a difficult and daunting task at times because we must also deliver consequences for misbehavior. However, I assure you that online groups also deliver consequences for misbehavior and they are not as simple as “You’re grounded for a week.”
Have these conversations with your children. Make sure they know the internet is not private nor is it trustworthy. And then make yourself accountable to be as private and trustworthy to them as you possibly can. Whoever wins the most trust, wins the battle.
Perhaps the new saying should be, “Idle time on the internet is the devil’s playground.”
