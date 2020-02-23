As I’ve mentioned before, a pending change in seasons ignites my desire to cook. I’ve been trying to do my pre-spring cleaning in the kitchen, and when I do that, I find little treasures lurking in the most unusual places. For instance, when I took my cookbooks off the shelves, I found recipes hiding behind them, recipes I thought I had lost.
One, onion dill bread, came from Mrs. Pierce, Thayer’s elementary and junior high music teacher and the organist at the Methodist Church. It was Mother’s and Marilyn Cover’s – and my – favorite bread. The recipe is so old that it calls for a tablespoon of instant minced onion. I can’t remember the last time I used “instant” onions, but I bet I can find them somewhere – probably on Amazon.
I remember that fabulously aromatic bread’s coming out of the oven, and then sitting down with Mother and Marilyn and a stick of margarine – butter was too expensive – and eating most of it in one sitting. The bread was warm, the margarine melted, and we were just, as Mother would say, in “hog heaven.” Emphasis on “hog.”
As I went through recipe boxes – more than one – I found a group of recipes that Mother and I had typed onto cards one summer. I must have gotten my penchant for reading recipes and cookbooks from her, because she had a huge collection of recipes that she had cut from newspapers and magazines. We methodically went through the entire batch, picking out what looked to be the best ones, and then typed them one at a time with my electric Smith-Corona. I’m not sure she ever cooked any of them, but she gave the recipe cards to me when I began my adventures in cooking. Strangely, I’m not sure I have cooked any of them, either.
I also found recipes from our first dinner club, which began before Emily was born. Shelley Wuellner, who was the most organized person on the planet, put them on her newfangled computer back in the late 1980s, and after each dinner, she gave each club member a copy of all the recipes we had used.
We had fun back in those days. Each dinner was a huge production – seven different dishes being prepared by seven different people trying to cook in the same space at the same time. Of all the recipes, I kept my only my favorite – veal tenderloin encrusted in crushed pistachios.
A group of us had gone to dinner someplace in Kansas City, and that was what I ordered. It was so good that I wanted to make it myself. I convinced the chef to give me the recipe, but when I decided to try it a couple of weeks later, I had no idea where to get a veal tenderloin. No one in Sedalia had any. I called McGonigle’s in Kansas City, the best meat purveyor around. No luck. I tried everywhere I could think of, but of course, this was before the internet and one’s ability to consistently find exotic ingredients such as gelatin papers, pineapple preserves, and, well, veal tenderloin.
Finally, I went back to the restaurant where I had enjoyed the dish in the first place and convinced them to sell me one. When I made the dish, it was so good that I decided to prepare it for dinner club and went back to the restaurant to buy enough for the whole crowd. Everybody liked it, so it’s a keeper, though I’m sure I’ll have to scour the internet to find the main ingredient.
Toward the end of my cleaning spree, I found some “Gourmet” magazines hiding in a cabinet, though I had thought I purged all of them a while ago. I pitched them because “Gourmet” is no longer published, and those recipes are on epicurious.com.
I decided to pull out one of these old recipes each week and try one that I’ve never done. If it’s good, I’ll keep it and type it into my computer’s recipe file. If it’s not good, I’ll pitch it. In the meantime, as I’m cooking, I’ll remember the era that each represents. I think I’ll start with that bread.
