Have you ever been burglarized? It leaves a person with a very odd feeling of insecurity, distrust and angst. So where do we begin to process all of it?
Unfortunately, this is the third time I’ve had to deal with this. On the brighter side, I have an idea of where my head and heart need to be in order to get on with life as usual.
There is nothing worse than watching on camera as people unknown (perhaps even known) to you take things you have worked so long and hard to obtain. In an instant, several thousand dollars walk out the door and all you see is a smile on the face of the criminal who is taking what belongs to you.
The first questions I have are, “What did they need the tools for? Was it for food? Was it for rent? Was it for drugs?” If it were food, I would have fed them. If it were rent, I would have helped them find the resources they need to help them. If it was for drugs, I suppose that’s a different story. I would go out of my way to help anyone who is willing to seek help. I would drop everything for them no matter who they are because it means that much to me. But they would have to want it and if they are brazen enough to take things that don’t belong to them, with a smile on their face, I’m going to guess that they are not ready for that.
It leaves my heart hurting for them. Of course, the first emotion that you feel is anger. For me, it doesn’t take long to turn to pity and heartfelt sorrow for those who committed the crime. If we think about it, how awful must it be to live a life like that? How desperate does a person have to be to spend their time risking arrest and prosecution to fulfill a need?
How lonely must it be? These people obviously have no one left to turn to for help. They have depleted all of their resources when they come to a point that they must steal from others in order to make ends meet or to purchase drugs.
I’m not afraid of them. They don’t look like they would hurt anyone. They just wanted things on the quick. Without thinking of others, only of themselves, they took what didn’t belong to them as though it was second nature. That’s the part that I don’t understand.
So how do you get through a burglary? For me, it is to pray and forgive. I pray these men will see the weakness of their actions. I pray they will give up whatever causes them to commit such crimes and find true happiness and peace in their lives. I pray they will become better role models to those around them. I pray for their safety because one day they may encounter someone who won’t mince words or actions. And then I simply give it to God. It’s in His hands now.
After having said all of that, I also want to say I hope they are found and held accountable for their actions. After all, every misdeed has a natural consequence and I very much believe in that, even when it’s me who has made a mistake. I’m not perfect either. I have to pay for my mistakes just like everyone else.
They might not pay the consequences now, tomorrow, next week or next month, but at some point in time, in some way, these men will pay the consequences for what they have done. It is sometimes scary to think about. Some people call it “karma.” I think of it as the price we pay.
Our lives will go on. We will continue to work hard to make an honest living and we have already taken measures to prevent another mishap. It’s a shame we must spend so much of our time and resources protecting ourselves from others.
This is by no means a new thing. There have always been thieves in the world, but it seems as though thievery is growing at a rapid pace. Maybe COVID-19 plays a role in it. I’m not sure.
I’m still in my sad stage, but tomorrow will be better. I will continue to pray and I will find new joy every day in everything I do. I will enjoy the beautiful weather, take in the beauty of a newly bloomed flower, hug my husband, father and son (because I can’t see the rest of my family right now) and be grateful for all I have.
I hope these people will come to understand how hurtful it is for those on the receiving end of their crime. For some reason, I am not optimistic that they will.
