It was not unusual during the 19th century for a man to engage in many occupations over his lifetime. Sedalian Charles Dexter exemplified this situation in that he held many jobs before settling into the mercantile trade with a bookstore in Sedalia.
According to the 1882 History of Pettis County, Dexter was born in New York City, the son of Norman Dexter, a ship owner engaged in trade with South America. The U.S. Census reports that he was born about 1830. He spent his childhood in New York and attended college in Hartford, Connecticut, where he studied civil engineering.
Dexter’s first jobs were working for the New York & Erie Railroad and for the Panama Railroad. He then took a state appointment working on the New York and Erie Canal. He next took a job overseeing the running of the Louisville, New Albany, and Chicago Railroad that ran through Indiana from the Ohio River to Lake Michigan.
Dexter’s health was precarious, so he took a job in South America, hoping the warm climate would prove beneficial. He returned to New York, but the weather was too harsh, so he moved to Texas where he worked in the mercantile trade for two years.
He returned again to New York at a time of rampant speculation and uncertain monetary policy. He began working in finance, exchanging money and goods in the west. He worked with the first mercantile establishment in New York, according to the 1882 History, a firm established by the Tappans and with headquarters were in Cincinnati.
Dexter escaped a cholera epidemic in the west by going to the Cumberland Mountains of Tennessee. He purchased land at the site of a railroad tunnel on the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad where he platted a town and erected the business buildings a new town would need in order to prosper, including a grain and saw mill, several stores, a smoke house and pork packing plant, and a blacksmith shop. Dexter himself worked as a merchant buying and selling cotton, grain, tobacco, and other plantation products. He also managed the headquarters of the Chattanooga Division of the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad.
Dexter married Sarah Clark of Cincinnati; the couple had a son, Charles Stanley Dexter, born in 1865.
When the Civil War began, he ran afoul of Tennessee Gov. Isham G. Harris, a vindictive man who banished Dexter from Tennessee for refusing to join the Confederate military as an officer. Dexter joined the Union forces, the Fourteenth Regiment Iowa Volunteer Infantry. He was knowledgeable of the south and was placed in special services, where he was commissioned to complete a topographical survey of the land between Sedalia and Kansas City. He also served in Springfield before being returned to Sedalia.
At the end of the war, Dexter was a part of the U.S. Secret Service in the department of Illinois. When the war was over, he was sent to the Plains to work in a military store. He resigned his position in the military, moved to Kansas City and began working for the Internal Revenue Service’s offices in Tipton, California, Sedalia, and Versailles.
It was during this time that Dexter moved to Sedalia and began operating a business here. This business will be the subject of next week’s column.
