Sedalian Charles Yeater is perhaps best recognized today as the man for whom one of the classroom buildings at State Fair Community College is named. Yeater served as city attorney before being elected to the Missouri State Senate, where he worked on the unsuccessful attempt to locate the state capital in Sedalia, and also on more successful efforts to bring a Carnegie Library, the State Fair, and the Missouri Pacific Shops to Sedalia.
In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson appointed Yeater to the position of vice-governor of the Philippines. He and his wife Anna moved to the islands; she died in 1918. After the governor died, Yeater served as governor until 1921.
Architectural historian Roger Maserang suggests that Yeater might also be recognized for having lived in three of Sedalia’s Queen Anne-style houses, one modest and two of them among “Sedalia’s finest.”
Queen Anne-style houses are distinguished by the use of varied exterior wall cladding, hipped roofs with lower cross gables, stained glass windows, recessed porches sometimes tucked into corner angles where wings meet, towers or turrets, Colonial-style columns, and gingerbread trim.
While working as an attorney, Yeater lived at 609 W. Third St,, a modest one-and-a-half-story Queen Anne-style house with gabled wing extending to the north from the east side of the main block of the house and a two-story tower topped with a dome-shaped roof on the northwest corner.
In 1891, Yeater and his wife Anne began construction of a two-and-a-half-story Queen Anne-style house at 420 S. Grand Ave. that cost $3,500. The house has a front gable wing projecting to the east from the hipped roofed main block of the house. A porch extends to the east from the corner where the front gable wing meets the main block of the house. Fishscale shingles decorate the gable and form a wide band at the point where the first and second stories meet. The fishscale shingles contrast with the thin clapboard siding, adding interesting texture to the exterior walls. A small balcony extends to the south at the point where the south façade of the front gable wing meets the east wall of the main block of the house. A half-round or demi-lune window sits in the gable end above a large one-over-one window.
The same year, J.H. Doyle began constructing a two-and-a-half-story Queen Anne-style house at 624 W. Seventh St. at a cost of $5,000. This house, more elaborate than the house at 420 S. Grand, has a hipped roof with numerous front gables. A porch, interrupted by a front gable wing that extends south from the main block of the house, stretches across the south façade. The east portion of the porch supports a balcony. Fishscale shingles cover the gable end and second story of the south facing wing. A stained glass panel accents the window on the first story of the south facing wing. At the peak of the gable, a dormer projects; the dormer contains a demi-lune window centered above two rectangular windows. The wall around the demi-lune window is accented with sunburst trim.
Yeater married Elizabeth Doyle, whose father had built the house. When Yeater returned from the Philippines, the couple moved into this house.
Sedalia has many Queen Anne houses, reminders of a gracious era. Next week’s column describes others.
