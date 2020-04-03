One of the things I like about President Trump is that he’s not afraid to say the emperor has no clothes.
The president has taken to calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus,” which has given the politically correct police fits and his political opponents (plus the media, of course) another reason to leap on him.
Asked at a press conference why he used the term, Trump replied: “Because it came from China, that’s why.” Even the members of the White House press corps should be able to follow his intricate line of reasoning.
The president has the facts on his side. The coronavirus broke out last November in Wuhan, China, which just happens to be the site of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a research facility that handles some very dangerous viruses. Was that just a coincidence?
Some maintain that the breakout occurred in the city’s public food market, where live animals of various descriptions were sold. Although it’s rare, certain viruses can jump from animals to humans, but there’s no evidence that happened with the coronavirus.
What is certain is that the virus definitely came from China. Trump said he was using the term partly in response to China’s preposterous claim that U.S. agents released the virus in China – a transparent effort to divert attention from its failure to act speedily to contain it.
Regardless of the facts, the president’s use of “Chinese virus” was condemned by the usual suspects who are always ready to give a communist country the benefit of every doubt. They claimed Trump’s expression “stigmatizes” China and borders on racism.
I’ve got news for them: China had already stigmatized itself. Although scientists warned the government early on that a dangerous virus was spreading, party bureaucrats drug their feet and suppressed the facts before finally taking action and sounding the alarm.
According to a report by the New York Post, the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology issued a directive in mid-February titled, “Instructions on strengthening biosecurity management in microbiology labs that handle advanced viruses like the . . . coronavirus.” Another coincidence?
A study by the University of Southampton in England showed that had China taken action three weeks earlier than it did, COVID-19 cases could have been reduced by 95 percent. In other words, there would have been no pandemic.
“The world is paying a very big price for that,” Trump said, which I’m sure we would all agree.
I think China should set aside a few trillion dollars to partially compensate other countries, including us, for its dallying in letting the rest of the world know what they were sending our way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.