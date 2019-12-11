Art Basal Miami just wrapped up for the year, and as always it made the news for not only having some truly awesome art but also for some absurd situations.
First, it was revealed that a large and popular installation art piece that was meant to be a statement on climate change was accidentally made from hazardous materials. Then, there was the whole “banana duct-taped to a wall” saga.
An artist by the name of Maurizio Cattelan duct-taped a banana to a wall. He declared this to be art, and named it “The Comedian.” This is not Mr. Cattelan’s first rodeo when it comes to absurd conceptual art: he was the artist that made the functional solid gold toilet that was on display in the restrooms at the Guggenheim a couple of years ago. I really don’t have a lot of room to remark on the absurdity of Mr. Cattelan’s banana art because one time I froze junk from a car in ice and called it art.
However, I can remark on how it is utterly insane that someone purchased it for $120,000. Technically they did not buy the banana — they bought the concept, which is a good thing. Because buckle your seatbelts, the banana saga gets even sillier. On Saturday afternoon a performance artist came and ate the $120,000 banana. Then yet another artist went to the gallery on Sunday and wrote “Jeffery Epstein did not kill himself” on the now empty wall. The gallery then removed the wall before more silliness could happen.
However, the absurdity of the banana saga does not compare to the downright ridiculous bemoaning by the public about the Sedalia Christmas parade. I couldn’t attend the parade, but I heard it was a success. I saw a lot of photos and it looked like it was well attended with a lot of light-covered entries. I am glad it was successful since there was so much complaining about having the Christmas parade at night.
From the moment it was announced, there was a lot of commentary on how this was the worst thing to happen in Sedalia ever. There were a lot of complaints that it would be too cold at night; I hate to break it to you, but it is generally cold in December. It doesn’t matter what time it is. I guess the sun makes you feel mentally warmer, but it is still cold. I remember many years of going to the daytime Christmas parade and it being around 10 degrees. I also saw one person say on social media that the start time of 7:30 p.m. was “the middle of the night.”
With all the complaining, I was glad to see the parade be successful. I even thought this might stop people from complaining in the future. But, then the winners were announced. I understand that people put a lot of hard work into building showstopping parade floats and I am glad there were many awesome floats in the parade. However, I was extremely disheartened to see so many people complaining they did not win an award. I very much understand how bad it feels to put your heart in soul into a project and not get rewarded for it but that doesn’t necessarily mean you should vent on social media about it. These kinds of venting posts can come off as petty, disrespectful and entitled. At the end of the day, not everyone can be winners and the judges must make decisions.
I am glad that the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce tried something new with the night parade. Sedalia is lucky to have so many people and organizations that are willing to try new things even in the face of endless complaining. Change is the only constant in life, and Sedalia is changing and evolving all the time.
